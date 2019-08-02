The Isaiah Todd Blog: Moving to Word of God Academy, Peach Jam and more

Isaiah Todd is the No. 7 overall player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25. At 6-foot-10, Todd is one of the most versatile players in the country, regardless of class, and has everyone from Kentucky to North Carolina to Villanova to Kansas and many more all giving chase. The Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) forward dominated last season and won ALL-USA Player of the Year in North Carolina. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his intimate thoughts to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world!

It’s Zay Todd here with another update for you.

Well, by now most of you have heard that I’ll be going to Word of God Christian Academy for my senior season.

When I decided to go to Trinity last year it was probably the best decision I could’ve made, from a character and leadership standpoint. It was the best decision for that season, but to move forward I have to be able to challenge myself by playing against the best competition.

Iron sharpens iron, and after playing with the NightRydas and having all of that help playing with guys like Scottie (Barnes) and the other guys I just really wanted to be in a position where I could get better in practice every day.

I just feel like going to Word of God will set me up for that.

I’ve been learning more about Word of God here lately; I knew that John Wall went there, but I didn’t know that they had so many elite guys that went there too.

I’m excited about getting there and getting to work.

It should be a fun year. I start there on August 26!

We wrapped things up at Peach Jam a few weeks ago.

It was a wonderful experience! I actually dedicated Peach Jam to my late uncle Eugene Ayeres.

He’s the one that really got me started in AAU and when my mom couldn’t take me to practice he would. Me and his son were really close, but when I moved to Richmond we sort of lost touch. He passed away while I’ve been living in Raleigh, so I just wanted to honor him.

I learned so much at Peach Jam and I made so many memories; it’s something I’ll never forget.

This was my first Nike EYBL season and my first Peach Jam, and I would definitely have to say that it lived up to all the hype!

The atmosphere is just crazy at every session and it goes up a notch every time. It’s something that I think that everyone should experience.

As for my recruitment, I recently got an offer from Michigan and that was exciting. Coach Juwan (Howard) came to all my games and gave me the offer. I have a visit set up for this fall for Kansas, and I’m working on setting up a visit to Kentucky.

I’ll be coming out with my top five schools soon too so stay tuned for that.

I just got back from USA Basketball Camp and the last thing I’ll do is go to Nike Skills Academy this month. I’m really looking forward to that one.

OK, so I watched “Stranger Things” and I would give that the thumbs up, but, unfortunately, I haven’t been able to listen to music lately because I lost my Air Pods!

Alright, well I’ve gotta get going, but I want to thank all of the coaches, programs, teammates and everyone that had anything to do with my AAU career.

I also want to thank Trinity Academy for everything that they did for me last year.

I appreciate you all, and I appreciate you for reading my blog.

I’ll be back soon with another blog.

