The Jaden Springer Blog: Breaking down his top five

Jaden Springer is ranked No. 8 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020 and led IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) to the GEICO Nationals title this past season. That’s got everyone from North Carolina to Texas to Kansas to Memphis, among many others, all in hot pursuit. Now Springer has agreed to give USA Today Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey, what’s up world it’s Jaden back with another blog to fill you in on what’s going on with me!

I just left the Under Armour Finals supporting my team, and I was proud of them because they got all the way to the Finals, but we ended up losing by one to Team Thad.

I fractured a bone in my foot and I’ve been out for the last two months, but the good news is that I’m basically healed. My dad really wants me to take extra precaution and get it stronger, so I’ve been working on my conditioning and getting shots up and things like that.

It’s crazy because I was rehabbing around the time that KD got hurt and my dad had already been telling me not to rush coming back. Then that happened, and my dad was like, “See what I mean.”

It made sense. I’ll probably be back by the high school season; I’m just taking my time and coming along slower.

So now I’m down to five schools after thinking everything out and talking it over with my family. These are the five schools that I feel like I can have the most success at:

North Carolina: This was my favorite school to watch growing up. They’ve always had a great history and produce a lot of NBA talent. They also have a lot of great players coming in every year so that’s a big school for me.

Memphis: They’ve got a great coaching staff of guys who know how to get you to the league. They’re doing something big right now; they’ve brought in a bunch of top players that are really buying in to what they’re trying to do there and that’s a great environment to be a part of.

Tennessee: They were one of the first schools that recruited me the hardest and the coaches really believe in me and know that I can come there and lead that team. Having that type of confidence in me is big for me.

Florida: The coaching staff is cool, and they keep it real with me. I love that. They want me to come there and run the show and they know that I’m the guy to do it so I really like them too.

Michigan: They’re one of the newer schools to reach out to me too. Coach Juwan Howard called me personally and told me that I’m a priority. That was big for me because a guy like Juwan definitely knows what it takes to have a long career in the NBA. That really stood out to me and that’s a school I’m high on.

When the high school year starts I’ll start planning and taking my visits, so I’ll let you guys know the dates on that later.

It’s crazy to think that I’m about to be a senior, I feel like I just started high school yesterday. I’m ready for it though; I feel like this is gonna be a big year for me. I want to really take things to the next level so I’ll be ready physically and mentally in college.

I think we’re gonna have another strong team this year. I can’t wait to get to work with my guys. We’ve got a lot of talent coming back, but we also have some guys coming in that are gonna help us a lot. It’ll be tough because we’re the defending champs, but we work really hard so we’ll be prepared for whatever.

I’m still planning to go to the Stephen Curry Camp and the SLAM event at Dyckman this summer. Just to support my guys and hang out with my friends.

It should be fun.

Of course I listen to a lot of music and these days I’m pretty much listening to everybody: NBA YoungBoy, No Cap, Lil Babby, Gunna, Future… All of them.

OK guys, I appreciate you reading my blog; I’ve gotta get going now so check back soon and I’ll have another update for you.

See you then.

