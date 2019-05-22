The Jaden Springer Blog: Down to 11, summer ball and more

Jaden Springer is ranked No. 8 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020 and led IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) to the GEICO Nationals title this past season. That’s got everyone from North Carolina to Texas to Kansas to Memphis, among many others, all in hot pursuit. Now, Springer has agreed to give USA Today Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Well, what’s going on world, I’m kicking off my new blog with USA Today so I’m excited to get it all started.

I recently cut my list down to 11; right now it’s North Carolina, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Texas, Maryland, Auburn, Florida, Villanova, Kansas, N.C. State and Memphis. The reason that I cut it down to 11 is because I’ve still got a year to go and I just don’t want to cut certain schools off at this point. I like to keep my options open, so these are the schools I’m focusing on.

I don’t have anything planned visit-wise, but I’m sure something will pop up soon with that.

I wouldn’t say I’m closed off to anyone if they want to get in; I mean you never know what could happen.

Most of you know that we won the GEICO Nationals title in April and that was one of the best experiences I’ve had in basketball. Winning a national title was great, but now it’s back to work with my summer team. I run with B. Maze Elite and we’re doing OK right now.

We finished 4-0 in the last session so we’re headed in the right direction.

My biggest goal for the summer is simple: I just want to get better.

I saw that USA Today had us ranked No. 1 in the early basketball poll for next year and that got me looking forward to the season even more.

We’re losing a lot of seniors, but we’ve got some key pieces coming back and I think we’re gonna add some strong players. I think we’ll be strong again next season. I know we’ll have the bull’s-eye since we’re the reigning national champs, but that’s nothing that I’m not used to.

School is coming to a close and I’m looking forward to the break. I think my favorite class this semester is Chemistry. I just think it’s interesting because we learn things in that class that really apply to every day life.

OK, so these days I’m listening to a lot of different people like Da Baby, Future, Lil Baby, NBA YoungBoy… Basically all of the modern rappers that are out right now. I’m pretty open to most artists.

OK guys that’s the end of my first blog, but I appreciate you reading.

Check back in with me because I’ll be back to give you another update soon.

Don’t forget to follow Jaden Springer:

Twitter: @jadenspringer11

Instagram: jaden