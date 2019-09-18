The Jaden Springer Blog: Memphis visit, getting back to 100 percent, DaBaby and more

Jaden Springer is ranked No. 8 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020 and led IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) to the GEICO Nationals title this past season. He recently cut his massive list of colleges to Tennessee, Memphis and Michigan. Now Springer has agreed to give USA Today Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Jaden back at it again with another blog to keep you posted on what’s going on with my life.

I cut my list of schools down to three recently; it’s Michigan, Tennessee and Memphis.

I was talking everything over with my family and I didn’t think that UNC and Florida were the best options for me so I ended up cancelling my visits to both of those schools.

I’ve already taken an official to Michigan and I plan to visit Tennessee next month for an official.

I went to Memphis this past weekend and had a good time.

I hung out with the players and coaches and met with the academic advisors and learned a lot more about the school and how campus life would be.

They took me to a barbecue spot down there because that’s what Memphis is known for and it was good!

Just talking to the players, I could tell that they really loved it there, but they just told me that it was the best decision for them. They weren’t pushy or anything, which I liked.

It was a really cool visit.

I’m just getting more and more serious about this process and narrowing it down just makes it easier on me. It’s hard to keep up with so many coaches so now that I’m down to three it gives me a chance to get to know everyone even better.

It’s a tough decision because all three of the schools are great.

With Michigan I love the coaching staff and everything that Coach Howard has going on there. When I took the visit I loved the atmosphere and how much support the basketball team had there. I felt like that could be the place for me.

Then Memphis, they’ve got something big going on because they brought in the No. 1 recruiting class this season. They’re gonna be a hot team this year and with Coach Penny there I know it’s gonna be a big year. I feel like I could really develop under Coach Penny and the staff is really experienced at the highest level.

Tennessee has been on me the longest and I know that I’m a priority for them, which is attractive. I feel like it would be a great situation for me to come right in and make a big impact.

I don’t really have a timeline for a decision. I know that I’ll take this visit to Tennessee next month and then I’ll start to weigh things out even more. Whenever I feel like I know I’ll just go ahead and do it.

I’m not waiting on anything really. It could be before the season, but we’ll see.

You guys know that I’ve been keeping you posted on my injured foot, well I’m happy to say I’m almost all the way back. It’s really coming along good, I’ve been getting up shots in the gym and I’ll be going at full strength in a couple weeks.

I’m really excited about the team this year; overall, I think the team is better than the team last year. We won it all last year so that’s saying a lot right there.

I know there will be more pressure for us this year since we’re the defending national champs, but for me I’m used to pressure.

I’m the kind of player who really locks in and focuses on what’s going on in the game.

OK, well now that school is back in I would have to say that my favorite class is Forensics. We learn all about how detectives find evidence and DNA in cases. That’s always been interesting to me so I’m really liking that.

On the music side, I’ve been listening to Young Thug, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, DaBaby and Lil Baby. That’s basically my rotation right now.

Oh and shoutout to our football team they’re out there doing their thing too!

OK world, I’ve gotta get going, but check back soon and I’ll have a few more updates for you guys.

