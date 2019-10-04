The Jaemyn Brakefield Blog: This is why I chose Duke...

Jaemyn Brakefield is ranked No. 19 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020 and recently committed to Duke. Brakefield, a wing at Huntington Prep (W.Va.), had a strong summer with Phenom University (Wisconsin) in the Nike EYBL this summer. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s up world, it’s Jaemyn Brakefield the Duke commit!

Over the past year or so I’ve been talking to the coaching staff, so I knew right away when I got the offer that Duke is where I wanted to be. Ever since day one it’s been a dream of mine.

I’d always prayed that this would happen, and now that it has happened I can’t thank God enough.

I committed last night, and I released it today.

When Coach K called and offered me we had a long talk and I learned a lot in that talk alone. I knew that he was the coach that I would develop the most under. It was exactly the kind of call I thought it would be.

He’s truly a legend in every way.

I called coach and just told him that I knew that Duke was the school for me and I didn’t want to waste anyone else’s time.

He was really excited.

I could just tell that he was really genuine. He really cares for his players.

I’m on a group chat with all of the other commits Jeremy (Roach), Jalen (Johnson), D.J. (Steward) and Henry (Coleman), and I just went a picture of me in the Duke uniform!

They were all really excited.

We all feel like we can win a national championship!

Right now, I’m gonna be recruiting Mark (Williams) and Hunter (Dickinson) to join our class just to see where they’re at with it.

Both would be a great addition!

I don’t know when, but as soon as my schedule opens up I’m gonna get down there for my official visit.

OK, thanks again guys, I just had to do a quick blog explaining why I chose Duke.

Thanks for being a part of this process and thanks for the continued support this season.

I’ll be back to give you more updates in my blog soon.

Go Duke!

