The Julian Newman Blog: Prodigy Prep, overseas options and more

What’s going on world, it’s Julian Newman coming at you with my fourth blog.

Most of you may know by now, but we announced this past weekend that my dad is creating a new school called Prodigy Prep!

I’m so excited about this new situation!

We played a strong schedule last year at Downey and it’ll be more of the same this year. I think this year we’ll take it to another level, playing some more of the best teams in the country. We’ll be on all of the Grind Sessions and we’ll play IMG Academy and other teams like that.

Stay on the lookout for Prodigy Prep because we’re coming!

This spring I’ve really been focusing on my game. I’ve just been grinding in the gym trying to get better because I’m going to be playing in a lot of Pro Am’s around the country. I’ll be going to Miami, Ohio, Atlanta, the Drew League and maybe a couple more.

I can’t really commit to playing on a shoe circuit because I’m just too busy.

My recruitment is the same, but I’ve just been thinking about all of my options lately. I might go to college or I might go overseas.

I saw what R.J. Hampton did and I think it was a really smart move. I’ve been thinking about that move ever since I was younger because I feel like it fits my game even better.

I don’t know what I’m gonna do just yet, but I’m confident that I’ll kill it on whichever level I go to.

Of course, we’ve got our show on Overtime called “Hello Newmans.” We’ve got one more episode left in this season so make sure to tune in Saturday at noon EST.

It’s been fun filming the show; it’s different at times, but it’s been a really fun experience.

I’m glad that school is out for the summer. I need a break from everything so I can just focus on getting better on the court.

I’ll be in New York soon to film the reunion episode for the show so I’m looking forward that!

Right now, I’ve been listening to a lot of Lil Durk; he’s basically all I’m listening to at the moment so shoutout to Durk! He’s dope.

OK, well I just wanted to fill you guys in on what’s been up with me here lately.

I’m just excited about Prodigy Prep and everything we’re about to do.

I’ll be back soon to tell you more about everything going on.

