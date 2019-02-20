The Kendall Milton Blog: Offseason grind, upcoming visits, Lil Baby and more

Kendall Milton is arguably the No. 1 running back in the 2020 class and a consensus top 10 player overall. That kind of clout has come with a who’s who of potential college suitors for the Buchanan High School (Clovis, Calif.) star including Alabama, USC, Florida State, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia and Clemson, among many others, all in hot pursuit. Now agreed to give USA Today Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

Well, what’s up world! My name is Kendall Milton and I wanted to start this blog to give you a look at what my life is like on and off the field so let’s get into the first one.

Of course football season is over right now, so I’ve been running track to stay sharp and get faster. As for goals, my time in the 100 is a 10.8 so anything faster than that is great for me.

Just looking back over my junior season, I was satisfied all things considered. I basically played the whole season with a high ankle sprain, but I still had 1,300 yards on 150 carries and 27 touchdowns.

Of course I wish I could’ve been healthy all year, but I don’t like to dwell on those things.

The last game of the season was the only game that I played healthy and I had 180 yards and a touchdown, but we lost by one point. It was rough, but it just gives us more motivation for next season.

I did the Rivals Camp this past weekend and that was fun. Next, I’ll be going to The Opening next month so I’m really looking forward to that one.

I don’t really have specific goals going in to these camps; I just want to have fun and compete against the best players.

It’s not hard for me to stay motivated because I never look at myself and feel like I don’t have a lot to work on. I come from a place in Fresno where a lot of people come out, but they end up coming back. I don’t want to be one of those people that makes it to the big stage but couldn’t handle himself when he got there.

I want to get better so I can succeed and live the life that I want to live.

In terms of my recruitment I’d say that Oklahoma, Georgia, USC, Alabama, Ohio State and Texas are recruiting me the hardest at this point.

I think one of the best things about my recruitment has been getting to know the coaches; for example, I always have great talks with Coach (Tony) Alford at Ohio State and Coach (Dell) McGee at Georgia. They’re just cool dudes off the field and we rarely talk about football stuff. It’s fun.

I’ve got a bunch of visits coming up, on Feb. 21-23 I’ll be taking visits to Oklahoma and Texas then I’ll go to Ohio State. Also, during my spring break from April 13-19 I’ll be taking visits to Clemson, LSU, Georgia and Alabama.

The biggest thing I’ll be looking at is the roster because I want to be one of the guys that gets in there and plays right away and after three years goes off to the NFL. The other thing is I want to go to a college with a really strong business school because I’m majoring in Business and Finance. Also, the school’s resources and its alumni base is important to me because I want the school to be able to set me up for after football. Those would be the three biggest things for me.

Other than that school is going great for me; I finished up last semester with a 3.4 GPA and I want to get it even higher this semester.

I’m really liking my History class; I love learning about what’s come before me and right now we’re learning about the Harlem Renaissance and it’s all really interesting.

OK, so on the music side, I’m listening to Lil Baby and NBA YoungBoy.

Those dudes are consistent, so I know every song I put on from them is gonna be a banger.

As far as TV shows, I’m watching “Luke Cage” so I would definitely recommend that one. That and I love my reality shows; sometimes it’s fun to watch people wild out on TV. Haha!

OK guys, I appreciate y’all reading again, keep tuning in and I’ll be back.

