The Opening: Korey Foreman uses nerves to take home defensive line MVP

FRISCO, TEXAS – Despite being a rising junior, Centennial High School (Corona, California) defensive end Korey Foreman has the reputation as one of the top defensive linemen in the country regardless of class, yet still he came into The Opening this week full of nervous energy.

“Everyone had the mindset to come out and dominate here, but I was really nervous,” Foreman said. “I play better like that. It’s like running scared; you tend to run faster when you’re scared. When I have those nerves, I play better.”

In the end that paid off, Foreman was named defensive line MVP after dominating the one-on-one drill against players in his class as well as upperclassmen.

“It’s such a blessing,” Foreman said. “I just give the glory to God because it wouldn’t be possible without him. It’s exciting for me; I never let stuff like this get to my head. I always keep the same excitement as if it were all a new experience.”

Later this month, Foreman will have another new experience when he takes visits to Georgia, Alabama, LSU and potentially Clemson. Before this trip, Foreman said he’d only visited west coast schools.

“It’s exciting to get out and see what other schools have to offer,” Foreman said. “Whenever schools text me or call or anything I make sure to stay excited about it because so many people would love to be in my position. I never forget that.”

As for him having a lean to any certain school, Foreman said “that’s just not true.”

Foreman said he doesn’t plan to make a decision until January of 2021.

“I don’t even like looking at sites that say that I’m 100 percent going to a certain school,” Foreman said. “I have never said anything like that, I’m not leaning anywhere, and I couldn’t even imagine putting a list together from greatest to least. I’m just enjoying the process because it’s possible.

