The Opening: LSU commit Elias Ricks sports Tigers lokai, planning other visits

FRISCO, TEXAS – Yes, cornerback Elias Ricks is committed to LSU and, yes, he’s planning visits to other schools, but the five-star cornerback was clear that said schools will have to “basically be perfect” for him to flip in the end.

“It’s the best fit for me,” Ricks said of LSU. “I don’t really think that anyone’s doing better with DB’s than LSU; I just want to see more.”

Ricks will visit USC (Nov. 2), Ohio State (Nov. 22), Alabama and the last visit has yet to be determined.

“It will be cool to get out and see some other schools,” said Ricks, a rising senior. “I just want to see what they have to offer and learn as much as I can to get all the information to make the best decision.”

Ricks has certainly looked the part of top corner this week at The Opening, especially in one-on-one matchups.

Harris lost just one of his six matchups, which included the country’s No. 1 wide receiver Julian Fleming, who hails from Southern Columbia High School (Catawissa, Pennsylvania), and four-star wide receiver Gee Scott from Eastside Catholic School (Sammamish, Washington).

“We called each other out in the matchup,” Ricks said. “I won both of those reps. I’m just a competitor; I go hard on every play and I’m not gonna be outworked.”

The silver-lining for Tigers fans?

Ricks was sporting a custom LSU lokai bracelet all week at The Opening.

“I had to rep LSU,” Ricks said. “I actually never take it off.”

