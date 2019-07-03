The Opening: Texas A&M commit Jaylon Jones says Aggies commits are calculated

FRISCO, TEXAS – Coming into The Opening this week, Steele High School (Cibolo, Texas) cornerback Jaylon Jones said that he and his fellow Texas A&M commits who were going to be in attendance jumped on a group chat to plot out their course of action for A&M targets at the event.

“We’re looking for that national championship in Aggie Land,” said Jones, a rising senior. “We’ve gotta get it going so we’re gonna do our part and get players.”

Jones said the players have been selling fellow elite recruits on everything from head coach Jimbo Fisher’s reputation for developing talent to the family atmosphere in College Station.

“The culture and the tradition is all about family there,” Jones said. “It really sells itself; we’re just telling the guys about it.”

Jones’ primary assignment?

Longview (Texas) High School quarterback Haynes King, who came out of day three ranked No. 1 overall in the Elite 11 Challenge.

“We’re all on him hard,” Jones said of Haynes. “If you check his Twitter feed you’ll see the players, the recruits, the fan base and everyone just congratulating him on how he’s doing at the Elite 11. We just want to make sure that he knows how much we want him. He’d be a great addition for us no doubt.”

Jones said that he’s confident that the Aggies commits’ tactical approach to recruiting other elite players at The Opening will yield results in the end.

“It’s gonna be a big payoff for us,” Jones said. “It’s already paying off because we’re getting talent. We’re just out here doing our part. That’s what family does.”

