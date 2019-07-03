USA Today Sports

The Opening: Zavier Betts makes ridiculous 7v7 TD grab

Whoa nellie, Zavier Betts! Give the defenders a chance, will ya?

That’s Betts posting up, high-pointing a ball, ripping it away from a national-class defender, and take it in to the end zone. Bing-bang-boom, and Bellevue (Neb.) West strikes again.

Betts, a four-star wide receiver who ranks as both the best prospect in the state of Nebraska and arguably the Cornhuskers’ most highly-rated and high profile commits in the Class of 2020, has also been one of the standout receivers at The Opening Finals.

There’s still time for Betts to continue to rise up the recruiting rankings, and his performance at The Opening Finals might just jump start that charge.

If nothing else, it’s certainly made for compelling and exciting highlights, for Nebraska fans and the rest of the college and high school football world.

