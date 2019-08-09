The Paolo Banchero Blog: Nike Skills Academy, possible reclass, bonding with coaches and more

Paolo Banchero is ranked No. 4 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2021. He led O’Dea High School (Seattle) to its first state title since 2007 last season as a sophomore, won MVP of the NBPA Top 100 Camp this summer and won Underclassmen of the Year in the Nike EYBL. That has everyone from Duke to Washington to Kentucky to North Carolina and Kansas, among others, all in hot pursuit. Now, Banchero has agreed to give USA Today Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

OK, what’s up y’all it’s Paolo, just doing my USA Today blog so you guys can get a peek into what my life if like on and off the court.

I know a lot of great players have had these blogs in the past so I’m excited to start one.

The last event I went to was the USA Basketball Minicamp and it was a lot of fun. It was the first time they’ve done this camp in July and the competition was great.

RELATED: Chosen 25 Basketball Rankings for 2021

I feel like I played well. It was a lot different now that I’m older. I felt more like a leader and I can tell that I’ve grown a lot.

The guys that impressed me the most were Kennedy Chandler, Jalen Duren was a man-child, Devin Askew and Jalen Johnson.

Now I’m starting Nike Skills Academy!

I’m excited because it’ll be my first experience with it. I’ve always followed it, but now I’m getting my chance to participate. It was always a goal of mine to get an invite.

It was an honor to be No. 4 in the new USA Today Chosen 25; it’s just a testament to my hard work and it just makes me want to work harder. I feel like if I just keep working hard I can eventually be No. 1.

My recruitment is going cool; I wouldn’t say that it’s out of hand.

I get a lot of texts and a lot of calls with all of the coaches.

RELATED: Paolo Banchero is earning big offers

I think the coolest conversation I had with a coach recently was when I talked to Coach Rick Barnes from Tennessee.

We just talked about everyday stuff and then he asked me if I had a girlfriend. I told him yes and then he said is she cute. Haha!

Of course, I said yes and then he said he was sure she wouldn’t mind me coming to Knoxville, Tennessee.

I thought it was cool that we talked about things like that other than basketball. That’s what I like most about getting to know these coaches.

I won’t lie the first time Coach K text me, I sent a screenshot to my mom and dad. I wasn’t expecting him to text me. I was like that with Coach Calipari too. They’re all like celebrities, but now I’m past the starstruck stage and I’m just enjoying getting to know them.

By now most of you have probably heard that I’m considering reclassifying from 2021 to 2020. I just feel like I’m getting better and better and in a year I’m confident that I’ll be ready for college.

RELATED: Paolo Banchero considering reclassifying

I have a lot to think about though, but I’ll keep you guys posted here on my blog.

It’s hard to believe that school is about to start on August 26.

This summer flew by.

OK, away from basketball I like to listen to music like most teenagers.

Right now, I’m listening to that new Rick Ross and Drake; I listen to a lot of Wale, he’s big here in Seattle. Also, I listen to Polo G, NBA YoungBoy and Gunna too.

OK, everybody I’ve gotta get to work but thanks for reading and stay tuned for my next update.

Don’t forget to follow Paolo Banchero:

Twitter: @Pp_doesit