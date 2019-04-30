The R.J. Hampton Blog: I've officially decided to reclassify to 2019...

Little Elm (Texas) junior point guard R.J. Hampton is one of the top players in the country, regardless of class, with a who’s who of college suitors to match his five-star status. Recently, Hampton was named first team ALL-USA and has now decided to reclassify from 2020 to 2019. Hampton, who is ranked No. 2 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020, has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up guys, it’s R.J. back with another blog.

OK, I told you guys I’d keep you updated on everything that’s going on with me and I wanted to do a quick blog to let you know that I’ve officially decided to reclassify to the 2019 class.

I just feel like from a developmental standpoint this is the right thing for me to do so I can play against the highest level of competition and test myself against older and more physically developed players. Ultimately, I want to prepare myself for my ultimate goal, which is to play in the NBA.

Anyone who follows my blog knows that this decision didn’t come overnight; I’ve been back and forth on this for months. I just had to really, really weigh my options.

People who aren’t in this position don’t know how hard it is to come to this decision, but I feel like I’m playing at a high level right now and I wanted to go ahead and put it out now.

I think the biggest thing that made it tough was just playing my senior year. Every kid’s dream is to be a McDonald’s All American and play in all of those postseason all-star games, but sometimes you have to grow up and look at the bigger picture. The reality is that my ultimate goal isn’t to be a McDonald’s All American.

Of course you guys want to know what the next steps are for me now; my final four schools are Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and Texas Tech.

I cut Duke from the list; they weren’t really recruiting me all that hard here lately so, at this point, I’m just focusing on those four schools.

What I’m planning to do over the next week is sit down with my parents and lockdown some dates for visits. I’ll probably do an official to Kentucky and Texas Tech and just get back on campus at Memphis and Kansas since I’ve already taken officials there.

With Kentucky, what I love is the message Coach Cal preaches, he really cares about the players. He cares about players succeeding more than winning. He always says that whoever can shoot the best, dribble the best, rebound the best, those are gonna be the guys that are gonna be on the floor. I’m confident in my game and I know that if I went to Kentucky that I’d make an impact.

With Kansas, they were the first Blue Blood program to offer me and Coach Self and Coach Jerrance have really been there from the beginning. They keep preaching that if I come there I can be their go-to guy that can get them back to the Final Four and win a national title.

With Memphis you’ve got Coach Penny and Coach Miller telling me that I can be the final piece for them next season. You’ve got a five-star center in James Wiseman to play with and what point guard wouldn’t want o play with a dominant big like that is their message. Then they’ve got the all-NBA coaching staff to teach me so I know I’d grow so much there.

With Texas Tech, I really like the way Coach Beard uses his guards and the freedom that he gives them. I also like how he demands that his players play defense. I feel like that would be a good fit.

OK guys I’ve gotta get going, but I wanted to keep you all in the loop and give it to you in my own words. I’ll keep you updated throughout the process.

As always I appreciate you reading and stay tuned for my next blog.

