The reason why four-star S Nick Cross still hasn't signed with FSU? His parents

Four-star safety Nick Cross, the Seminoles’ top ranked unsigned prospect, is having a very public battle with his parents about signing with FSU.

Cross wants to be at FSU, but his parents have told him that they won’t sign off on him playing in Tallahassee. His father wants him to play at Penn State or Maryland.

Not only is there a question about Cross ending up in the class, but it’s also an awful look for the program that a parent is so against his son playing for FSU.

Especially when the recruit is as high-profile as Cross.

FSU commit Nick Cross has been good in coverage. Here against uga signee Dominick Blaylock pic.twitter.com/DJ4Ee72Of9 — Barton Simmons (@bartonsimmons) January 1, 2019

It also doesn’t help that the class is now going to finish with the worst recruiting ranking FSU had since the 2008 season when the Seminoles signed just 16 prospects.

FSU is currently ranked 16th in the 247Sports composite rankings but would fall to 20th if Cross lands elsewhere.

It should be noted that there were some things that went right for FSU Wednesday.

The Seminoles received commitments from two three-star offensive tackles who hadn’t yet committed and kept the commitment of four-star defensive end Quashon Fuller. Fuller was being pursued by Alabama.

The overall class is full of quality players and filled needs at linebacker, defensive back, and offensive line.

But those positives don’t come close to outweighing the negatives.

And it seems like that’s the way everything is going for FSU nowadays.

