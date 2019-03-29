Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gave a high school baseball team a pep talk in traffic

If you’ve ever spent extended time in Atlanta, there’s a decent chance that much of that was spent in traffic. This experience is rarely noteworthy … unless you play for the Lovett School baseball team.

As the baseball team was traveling to a game against Cedar Grove, the bus pulled up alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s car. Every player on the team went nuts.

The Rock took out his phone and filmed a brief pep talk for the baseball team, which was awesome but also questionable driving safety. At least he realized that by reminding himself to keep his eyes on the road.

The Rock also shared an angle from the team’s perspective.

The team was clearly pumped up by the celebrity sighting too. Lovett went on to win the game by 24 runs (according to MaxPreps) or 22 runs (according to The Rock).

Either way, they won big. The Rock can do it all.