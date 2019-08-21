The Sevion Morrison Blog: This is why I chose Nebraska...

After a dominant junior season at Edison Prep School (Tulsa, Oklahoma) where he rushed for more than 2,700 yards and 38 touchdowns, running back Sevion Morrison decided on Nebraska on Wednesday. He wrote an exclusive blog for USA Today Sports breaking down the reasons he chose the Cornhuskers.

What’s up world, it’s Sevion Morrison, No. 28 from Edison, and I’m happy to say that I’m committed to Nebraska!

I’m excited about my decision because I know it’s what’s best for me.

I chose Nebraska because of the family atmosphere and the vibe there, everyone from the team to the staff to the whole community.

I had 24 offers in all, and they were my first Division I offer.

I still remember when I got the offer from them! It was last October, and I had a great game that night and everyone in the crowd was talking about me getting the offer. It was something that I will never forget.

I’m definitely glad that I went through the process, but I think the official visit really locked it in for me. I got a chance to see what the town was about and what life would be like as a student athlete there.

It’s crazy there in a good way; the fans love the team and really support them 100 percent. That was big for me to see.

The coaches said that they see me playing every running back slot and that they really like my versatility in the backfield. I feel like I’ll be able to come right in and contribute right away.

We’ve got a scrimmage game tomorrow, so it’s just got me more hype to play now that I’m committed.

There’s a lot of pressure that comes with recruiting and being able to just focus on my senior season and going for that state title is what I wanted.

I’m putting everything in to that because we made history last year, going to the playoffs for the first time in 30 years; now we want to take it to another level.

I’m gonna link up with my family after I leave this announcement ceremony and then I’ll probably go out with my friends and go bowling to celebrate.

OK, everyone I just wanted to give you a little more information on why I chose Nebraska.

I appreciate all the love from the fans!

