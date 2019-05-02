The Sharife Cooper Blog: No. 1 spot, Nike EYBL, 'All American' and more

Sharife Cooper is the No. 1 overall player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020 after winning ALL-USA Player of the Year honors following a dominant junior season. Cooper led McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.) to a 32-0 record, a state title and a No. 3 overall ranking in the final Super 25 poll. That kind of production has got college basketball heavyweights lining up trying to land the 6-foot-1 floor general. Now Cooper has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Sharife checking back in with y’all so I can fill y’all in.

It was humbling to find out that I was ranked No. 1 overall in USA Today’s Chosen 25 for 2020. I never thought that would’ve been possible three years ago, but it just shows me what hard work and dedication will do for you. I don’t feel satisfied at all; honestly, I feel like I’ll go harder now.

For me, it was hard to get to No. 1, but I know it’ll be even harder to stay here.

Again, I’m just humbled and I want to get to work even right now.

Well, the first session of the Nike EYBL is in the books and, honestly, it was terrible. I just don’t feel like we clicked, and we didn’t give the effort that we’re capable of. It’s a new team and we lacked chemistry coming in, but we really put it together in our last game and showed our potential and got the win. I feel like that’s the game we’ll be able to build on for the next session in Indianapolis.

It was a weird feeling because we didn’t lose a game all high school season an I’m definitely not used to that, but I just look at it like, at some point in your life, adversity is gonna come; it’s all about how you handle that that makes you who you are.

The atmosphere was great! It’s the best circuit in the country for sure with coaches like Coach K, Roy Williams, Bruce Pearl, Rick Barnes, John Calipari and others at all of my games.

I don’t get nervous when they’re there, but it adds another element when they come. I love it.

I think the biggest thing I’ll take away from the first session is trying to figure out how to make everyone else better. Personally, I need to work on my legs; just my bounce and strength in my legs.

As for my recruitment, things are going pretty cool; I had an in-home with Auburn and Mississippi State recently. They basically just told me how I would fit in to their system and things like that.

I was supposed to have an in-home with Kentucky, but we’re gonna have to reschedule that.

I like meeting with the coaches, just building relationships with everyone.

At this point, it’s hard to imagine making a decision because I wouldn’t have any idea where I would go. I can honestly say that I’m 100 percent open to everyone and I can already tell this will be a tough decision.

Well, it’s hard to believe that the school year is about to be over already. It feels like this year flew right by, but here we are. I get out for the summer May 22 and I’m ready for the break.

We’re basically winding down and getting ready for finals. Right now I have a 3.2 GPA and I want to get that up for my final report card.

I’ve been watching the NBA Playoffs like everyone else and it’s been great so far!

I was rocking with (Russell) Westbrook, but now I think I’d like to see the Rockets get it.

On the music side, I’m mostly listening to Lil TJAY and Lil Baby. Oh and I want to put y’all on to “All American” if you didn’t watch it already. That’s a dope show!

OK, let me get going, but I appreciate you guys tuning in and make sure you check back soon for my next one.

