The Sharife Cooper Blog: Playoffs, Calipari meeting, Lil Baby and more

Sharife Cooper is one of the most dynamic point guards in the country, regardless of class. He led the Nike Peach Jam in scoring and assists while running with AOT (Ga.) last summer and is currently dominating the high school season with No. 2 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.). That’s got college basketball heavyweights lining up trying to land the 6-foot-1 floor general and earned him the No. 3 overall ranking in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020. Now Cooper has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s going on world, Sharife Cooper back at you with another blog so tune in.

Right now, we’ve finished up the regular season so in this second half of the season I’m really just trying to take it up a notch.

We’ve had a lot of success and everything like that, but it all came because of hard work. That makes me want to just work harder and harder to continue to have more success.

My mentality is just to dominate in all areas of the game. I feel like the biggest difference in my game is my strength and I can feel the difference just finishing through contact and things like that.

To stay prepared I’m just getting more shots up and working on everything.

For example, I have to get 500 makes before I can end a workout. I’m just trying to be more dedicated because I want us to keep winning and help put my team in the best position to have a chance at winning the regional championship and hopefully the state title.

Last year we went to the Elite 8 and lost. It’s something I think about every day. I don’t want to say I obsess over it, but I don’t want it to happen again. It’s not so much that we lost, but it’s the way we lost. We didn’t play with energy and we just came out flat and never recovered.

That can’t happen again, so I put a lot on myself.

I try and lead by example because I know that when I’m out there playing hard defense and talking and playing with a lot of energy it gives our team a positive vibe and a better disposition. I think we just have to tighten up defensively and I think we’ll be OK.

Congrats to all of the players that made the McDonald’s All-American Game too! That’s every high school player’s dream so to see a lot of guys I played with and against make the game was cool.

Stuff like that motivates me to get in the gym and go harder to achieve my dreams.

With the recruitment everything is cool.

Coach Calipari came down recently to see me at my school and that went well. They hadn’t seen me in a while so that’s what that was about. He talked to me about how he coaches and the freedom that he gives his point guards and things like that. It was a good meeting.

I know Miss St. has been staying in touch and I’m planning a visit to Auburn soon and there are other schools, but, honestly, I’m more focused on my season and winning a state title.

Of course I’m hitting the books hard too and I’ve got to say that I’m really feelin’ my Language Arts class. I’m a good writer; I actually wrote a paper on why college players should get paid and I got an A on it!

Musically, I’m listening to A Boogie, Don Q, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, of course.

I watched “The Last OG” recently too and that was pretty funny so I’d recommend that one.

OK, guys that’s another blog in the books; I appreciate you reading and make sure you check back soon for the next one.

