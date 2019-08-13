The Sharife Cooper Blog: School starts, recruiting, time off and more

Sharife Cooper is the No. 1 overall player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020 after winning ALL-USA Player of the Year honors following a dominant junior season. Cooper led McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.) to a 32-0 record, a state title and a No. 3 overall ranking in the final Super 25 poll. That kind of production has got college basketball heavyweights lining up trying to land the 6-foot-1 floor general. Now Cooper has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Sharife Cooper back and thanks for tuning in to another blog!

I was at Nike Skills Academy this past weekend and it was a great time. There were a lot of NBA stars there that know the game, so I was just trying to soak everything in.

Kyrie Irving gave a lot of great insight into the NBA and developing as a player and managing the outside world and the basketball world at the same time.

The best times at Nike Skills was the downtime just hanging out with the guys. We talk a lot about the different schools that are recruiting all of us and we even talk about potentially playing together.

I would love to play with a lot of different guys like Jalen Green, Terrence Clarke, Greg Brown, Walker Kessler, Isaiah Jackson… A lot of guys.

BJ committed to Kentucky, but he’s not the guy that stays in my ear for me to come there with him. He just supports.

I took two visits recently to Georgia and Georgia Tech and both were great visits.

I got to talk to the coaches about how they saw me fitting in to their systems and see the campus.

It was a good time at both places.

I don’t have any plans that I know of right now for other visits.

I don’t know if I’ll cut my list or anything like that; I’m basically just going with the flow.

I’m even more excited about the high school season because I see all of these super teams being formed. I love competition, so I hope we meet up with some of them.

It should be fun.

My last event of the summer will be the SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park in New York so I’m really looking forward that one.

After that I’ll take about a month off to let my body get a chance to recuperate.

We started school already and it really feels different. I guess it’s because it’s my senior year, but it’s a good feeling.

I already think that my Government class is gonna be really interesting. My teacher just has a different style of teaching that really keeps your attention, so I like that one the most so far.

I want to be around a 3.4 GPA and I feel confident that I’ll get that.

OK guys just wanted to give you a quick update on everything but check back soon and I’ll have another one for you guys.

Thanks again for reading.

