The Sharife Cooper Blog: State champ, missing GEICO Nationals, USA Basketball and more

Sharife Cooper is one of the most dynamic point guards in the country, regardless of class. He led the Nike Peach Jam in scoring and assists while running with AOT (Ga.) last summer and is currently dominating the high school season with No. 2 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.). That’s got college basketball heavyweights lining up trying to land the 6-foot-1 floor general and earned him the No. 3 overall ranking in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020. Now Cooper has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey, what’s up y’all, this is Sharife Cooper, back again with another blog so tune in!

I’m just happy right now!

We’re state champs and it’s a surreal feeling for me even right now. It hasn’t really hit me yet, but, like I said, I’m just happy.

For us to be able to play the schedule that we played and finish the season 32-0 is special.

I’ve been so locked in all season and I never took time to look back because I was always looking at the next team that we had to play and only focusing on them, but now that I have time to reflect on everything it’s been a crazy run.

I’m taking a couple of days off now, maybe a week, but we’ll see if I’m able to do that. Haha!

Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play in the GEICO Nationals this year because of a prior commitment with USA basketball the same dates as GEICO.

We didn’t know for sure that we were gonna get in to the GEICO.

My freshman year we were undefeated and were hoping to get in, but as soon as we lost we were out; then my sophomore season we only lost two games and when we lost we were out, so not knowing how the season would end I confirmed with USA Basketball.

It’s always been a dream of mine to play for my country, and I’m finally getting the chance to do that.

I’m excited that the McDonald’s All-American Game is here in Atlanta again. I went last year, and I went when my sister was an All-American, so I saw a lot of what goes in to the game and it’s real cool.

I’m just focusing on getting better and better because that’s a goal of mine next year. The only thing that will make that a reality is hard work.

It’s crazy that it’s about time to start the spring/summer season now, but I’m excited about that too. We fell short of our Peach Jam goal last year, so that’s what we’re going for this year.

Me and Brandon (Boston) will be back and we’re gonna get more pieces, but I know that we’re gonna have another strong team this year.

It’s even better because most of the top guards in my class are gonna be on the EYBL this year.

I just love competition. It makes us all better when we’re competing against each other so it’s a win-win for everybody.

Not much has changed with my recruitment; like I said last time I’ve been focused on the goal with my team so much that I put that on the backburner for a while. I know things will probably be picking up even more now.

OK, with school things are still going well, I finished with a 3.2 GPA last semester, but that’s coming up.

Musically, I’ve been listening to a lot of A Boogie, Lil TJ, TJ Porter, Gunna and a few others.

OK, everybody I’m gonna get out of here now, but, as always, I appreciate you reading my blog.

I don’t know what I’m gonna do with myself with all this time off; maybe I’ll catch up on some sleep or something.

We’ll see.

I’ll check you guys next time.

