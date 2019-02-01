The Super 25 Girls Basketball Top Star, Week 8: Aliyah Matharu

Aliyah Matharu, of Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) High School, has been named this week’s Super 25 Top Star for girl’s basketball.

Matharu garnered 5,417 votes to seal the victory. Aislynn Hayes, of Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), came in second with 2,648 votes. Hayes earned a supporter in singer/songwriter Kelly Clarkson, who asked her Twitter followers to vote for the Riverdale basketball player. Clarkson’s step daughter, Savannah Blackstock, and Hayes have been good friends since sixth grade, according to the Daily News Journal.

Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, a player on New Hope Academy (Landover Hills, Md.), came in third. Diamond Miller, who plays for Franklin (Somerset, N.J.), came in fourth, and Reigan Richardson, of Cannon School (Concord, N.C.), rounded out the top 5.

Matharu posted 20 points, four assists and four steals in a 73-61 victory against Bishop Ireton (Va.) on Jan. 27.

Bishop McNamara has started the year 20-1, which put them at No. 4 in the Super 25 Girls Basketball rankings this week.