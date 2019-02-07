The Trendon Watford Blog: McDonald's All American, James Wiseman and more

Trendon Watford led Mountain Brook (Mountain Brook, Ala.) to back-to-back state titles and was one of the top players on the Nike EYBL this past summer. Watford is ranked No. 14 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 amd has recently cut his list down to four: Alabama, Indiana, LSU and Memphis. Now Watford has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s going on everybody, I’m back at it again for another blog and I’m looking forward to it so let’s go.

I’m happy to announce that I’m officially a McDonald’s All-American.

I was pretty speechless when it happened! I watched with my coach and my family and when we saw my name we were all just jumping around.

About 20 minutes after that we went over to McDonald’s and had lunch! I had two double cheeseburgers and they tasted better than the ever tasted before! Haha!

I think I’m most looking forward to just being with the guys again. We all haven’t really been around each other since USA Basketball in October so it’ll be a good time.

Right now, my high school team is playing well; we recently beat Memphis East and they’re a strong team with James Wiseman so that was a quality win.

There were a lot of Memphis fans at the game to see James so that was fun. I talked with him about teaming up together at Memphis; we’ve been talking it pretty regularly. We played together in the summer a little bit and I loved playing with him. I know that at the next level we’d make it tough on other teams.

I’m hoping with my team playing against tough teams like this it will keep us ready to win our third-straight state title. We’re moving up in the rankings and all that, but we just have to stay focused and get it done.

I haven’t been all in with my recruitment with my own season going on, but shortly after my season is over I may go ahead and decide. I may do it at the McDonald’s All-American Game so we’ll see.

I just have to talk it over with my family.

I’m down to: Alabama, Memphis, Indiana and LSU.

School-wise I think my strongest class is Math and then English; those are the two toughest classes I have, but I’m staying on top of everything and keeping my grades high.

OK, so I’ve definitely been listening to that new Future and I really like this song by Ariana Grande called “Seven Rings” that’s pretty catchy. I like that one.

Oh, I just started watching this series called “You” and “Stranger Things” is about to come back out too so I’m looking forward to that.

OK, y’all that’s about it for this blog, but check back in with me soon and I’ll have another update for you guys!

