The Trendon Watford Blog: This is why I chose LSU...

Trendon Watford led Mountain Brook (Mountain Brook, Ala.) to back-to-back state titles and was one of the top players on the Nike EYBL last summer. Watford is ranked No. 14 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 and just committed to LSU. He breaks down his decision in this blog.

What’s up world!

Well, as most of you probably know, I committed to LSU just now at my school.

I told you guys I would keep you posted on everything so I wanted to talk about why I chose them.

First, this was the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.

Memphis, Indiana and Alabama were great options too, but, at the end of the day, I just had a close relationship with Coach Wade and the staff there. They really prioritized me from day one and that was what ultimately did it for me. It feels like home and I know that this is the place that I’m supposed to be at.

Something that most of you all probably don’t know is that Coach Wade didn’t know that I was coming there before now. He actually found out with all of you guys!

Now I’m sure he had an idea, but coaches are always worried when you don’t actually tell them and we never did. I just wanted to do it this way.

I’m sure he’s pretty happy right now because I know that I am!

I’m just ready to get to work now that everything is finally over with this process. I feel like we can have a really strong team next season with what we have coming back and what we have coming in.

We’re gonna build on last year and take it to another level.

To all of the LSU fans, y’all are the best and I can’t wait to get down there and represent you guys!

OK, I just wanted to do a quick blog so you guys could hear it from me.

I’ll be back soon with my last blog before I head off to school.

Geaux Tigers!

