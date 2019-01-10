The Tyrese Maxey Blog: Expanding his game, Kentucky, 3.7 GPA and more

Tyrese Maxey proved why he’s arguably the country’s most talented scorer, averaging 25 points a game for Houston Hoops in the Nike EYBL this past summer. Maxey, a guard who is signed to Kentucky, is ranked No. 7 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 and has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling intimate details about his everyday life in a blog.

What’s good? This is Tyrese Maxey just catching you guys up on everything going on with me.

Right now I feel like we’ve been playing really well; we’ve won seven straight after losing a few so we’re in the right position headed into districts and the playoffs soon.

I think our toughest matchup was probably against Sunrise Christian, they’re a really good team. We just kinda fell apart late in the game, but we learned a lot from that one.

I definitely think that my patience on the court is the biggest thing that’s grown for me this season. I feel like I’m seeing the court so much better now and letting plays develop.

We’ve got two new bigs that just started playing a lot so helping them to develop has really helped my game.

That’s the biggest thing for me this year; I just want to get better and do all of the little things to be in the best position so I’ll be ready for next season.

My biggest thing is winning so, like I said, I feel like we’re on the right track with that.

My Wildcats are playing better these days; we hit a rough spot, but I really think that they’re a young team that’s constantly growing. They’re not gonna be a team that you want to see in March.

School-wise everything is going great; I’ve still got a 3.7 GPA, but I loved being out of school for the last two weeks. I needed a break. Haha!

I’m listening to mostly Lil Baby and Gunna these days too. It’s just what I’m on these days.

OK everybody, like I said, I just wanted to give you guys a quick update on everything, but thanks again for reading my blog.

Check back soon for my next update.

I’ll see y’all later.

