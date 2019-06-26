The Tyrese Maxey Blog: New life at Kentucky, Wildcats next season and more

Kentucky point guard Tyrese Maxey dominated high school basketball and finished ranked No. 7 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019. Now he’s settling in to his freshman year in Lexington, Ky., and is closing out his USA Today blog.

Yo, what’s up guys this is Tyrese Maxey and this is my last blog for USA Today Sports!

Wow, I’m really a college guy now! Haha.

Graduation was like a movie, I saw my friends from high school on June 1 and I’ve been here in Kentucky since June 2.

It’s been great so far, I’ve just been playing pickup with the guys, working out, lifting and going around the community doing camps and community service that Coach Cal has us do.

I think the biggest adjustment for me has been time management and going to the weight room. I didn’t go as often to lift when I was back home, but I go all the time now and I already see how much stronger it’s making me.

I’m jumping higher and I feel like I’m more explosive.

I definitely feel like we’ll be strong next season; the thing that will surprise people is how good we’re gonna be defensively.

I feel like we’ll be able to dominate games on that end next season; with our size we’ll be able to switch ball screens and guard a lot of different positions with a lot of different players.

That’s gonna be big for us.

When I look back on my high school career I think the most memorable moment was making it to the state championship my junior year or finding out that I was gonna be a McDonalds All American!

I don’t really have any regrets from high school; I had fun and put work in and accomplished the goals that I wanted to accomplish.

Well, I’ve gotta get going everyone, but I have really appreciated all of the love and support with you guys reading my blog the last year.

Next chapter at the University of Kentucky!

Stay tuned!

