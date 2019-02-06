The wildest commitment of the day was from shirtless, Kansas-bound LB Gavin Potter

Give Gavin Potter this: What he lacks in his recruiting rankings he more than makes up for in creativity and enthusiasm.

The Broken Arrow (Okla.) High School three-star linebacker announced his college decision during National Signing Day on Wednesday. Formerly a Kansas State commit, his choice was a surprise, and the manner in which he announced it was a stunner.

Here's the video of Gavin Potter's (@Gavvin_12) #NationalSigningDay2019 reveal and his comments on #Sooners #Okstate. Going to be fun to see @BrokenArrowFTBL star get on the field for @KU_Football against all these #Big12 rivals pic.twitter.com/KY5VOVgjpn — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbTV) February 6, 2019

After showing up for his commitment announcement at Broken Arrow wearing a Kansas State sweatshirt, Potter removed it to show a homemade Texas Tech t-shirt; the Red Raiders were one of his other finalists. If the shirt looked a little suspect, that’s because it was only a stand-in. Potter immediately took the shirt off, revealing himself with a full white Kansas logo with blue backdrop painted on his chest, and “Jayhawk, 12” painted on his back.

This may be the first-ever case of a National Signing Day commitment by body paint. We can’t confirm that, but we think there’s a good chance.

As for his decision, Potter said he picked the Jayhawks in part to stay in the Big XII, where he can compete against the in-state powers that overlooked him.

“OU and OSU made the worst decision they’ve ever made letting me leave Oklahoma,” Potter told reporters after his announcement. “I’m going to look forward to playing them. That’s what I love to do, to prove people wrong, and those will be two games I’m going to have a lot of fun playing in.”

If he’s crazy enough to go bare-chested for a televised announcement in February, something tells us Potter is crazy enough to find a way to create havoc for both those home state teams.