There's a new basketball star named Darius Miles, and he's going to be a star, too

Boys Basketball

By November 25, 2019

Every year there are at least a handful of fifth-year high school graduates who compete on postgrad teams or at select prep schools and make enough of an impression to vault into the upper echelon of the forthcoming recruiting class. This year, one of those prospects appears to be Darius Miles.

No, not that Darius Miles. This one.

The new Darius Miles is an emerging star for the IMG Academy postgraduate squad. According to 247Sports, Miles — who stands 6-foot-7 — scored 33 points across a pair of games at the National Prep Showcase over the weekend.  In conjunction with the rise he’s experienced and impressive performances he has put on, more programs are jumping in to recruit him, including Texas A&M and LSU.

Those SEC programs appear to have a strong line to the swingman, though they’ll have to compete with Georgetown (from his hometown of Washington, D.C.), Rutgers, Rhode Island and possibly others. If there’s any chance he could live up to his namesake’s performance, there will probably be more programs chasing his signature soon.

