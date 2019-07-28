This Bill provides NJ high school coaches with multi-year contracts, and it's gaining traction

A state legislator whose bill would provide multi-year contracts for public high school coaches and afford those facing nonrenewal with an unprecedented avenue for appeal is “very optimistic” his proposal will become law.

Attorney Steve Farsiou, who has represented more than a dozen terminated scholastic coaches in civil lawsuits against New Jersey school districts over the last decade, believes the vast majority, if not all, of his clients would never have lost their jobs had the legislation of Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, D-Bergen/Passaic, been on the books years ago.

Critics of the legislation believe it may impede a school district’s ability, when necessary, to remove coaches, all of which are currently employed in New Jersey under one-year renewable contracts, and burden local taxpayers with additional costs.

The Assembly Education Committee unanimously advanced Wimberly’s legislation last month in a 10-0 vote with one abstention.

Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, who recently introduced a companion bill, said he hopes the Senate Education Committee will conduct a hearing this fall on the legislation with a similarly favorable outcome, enabling it to head to the full statehouse floor for a vote.