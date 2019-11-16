Thompson QB Sawyer Pate voted Super 25 Week 12 Top Star

Sawyer Pate’s day for Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama) on Nov. 8 was basically perfect: He completed all 11 passes for 215 yards and threw four touchdowns in the 54-20 win.

For his performance, Pate was voted the Super 25 Week 12 Top Star.

The senior received 14,217 votes, which was 46.41% of the finally tally.

Pate has had an insane season, entering Friday night with a 76% completion rate and 2,322 passing yards with 33 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

FINAL TALLY: Super 25 Top Star voting, Week 12

In second place was Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) wide receiver Noah Kjar, who had 129 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five receptions in the playoff win.

Kjar finished with 29.41% of the voting, 9,008 total votes.

Reggie Kellum finished in third place. The Lakeland (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) running back only had two carries, but those two carries went for 140 yards and both ended in the end zone.

He had 2,350 votes, good for 7.67% of the poll.