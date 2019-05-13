Thon Maker's cousin, 5-star C Makur Maker, already has a touch of Antetokounmpo in his game

It’s hard to hear about the relative of an established star without thinking about their forebear, as well. That’s true of Pistons player Thon Maker and his cousin, high school junior Makur Maker, as well, though it may be a bit misleading.

Just as the elder Maker is beginning to truly make an impact in the NBA, the younger Maker is breaking out on the prep scene. The 6-foot-11 modern center is a true point center, capable of bringing the ball up the floor and facilitating teammates, or creating his own shot both on the perimeter and in the lane.

And if you’re talking point centers, there’s only one place to look: the Greek Freak himself.

If you can look at the highlight of the younger Maker above and not see a solid dose of raw, unrefined Antetokounmpo, well, just look again.

The stunning nonchalance and confidence handling the ball for a man roughly 7-feet tall? The power in the lane when he gets a head of steam headed toward the basket? The way three different defenders try to cut him off only to find themselves serving as matadors?

It’s all there, even if it’s obviously against far inferior competition than his cousin in Detroit.

Perhaps most notably, Maker’s game brings with it the same touch of determination that was always apparent in Antetokounmpo’s game once he landed in the U.S. Sure, Maker can dominate in the paint above the rim, on both ends of the court. What’s different is the feeling every time he has the ball that he’s going to make something happen, either for himself or a teammate. If that trait endures once Maker reaches the next level, he’ll be a very sought after commodity indeed.