Though Muskegon QB Cameron Martinez has excelled at his position, Ohio State might have other plans for him

MUSKEGON — Cameron Martinez was sitting in the team room at Muskegon High, discussing where he will be playing football next fall.

What’s known is he will be playing at Ohio State; what’s to be decided is his position.

“That is always the question of the day,” he said. “It’s a question I don’t even know yet. Sometimes I lean toward defense, sometimes I lean toward offense.”

But when he talks about playing offense, Martinez concedes that it will not be at quarterback — a notion that seems ridiculous, considering he will go down as one of the best high school quarterbacks in state history.

Heading into Saturday’s Division 3 regional championship game against East Grand Rapids at Grand Haven (1 p.m.), Martinez has run for 1,599 yards and 29 touchdowns on 171 carries, and has completed 53 of 85 passes for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns.