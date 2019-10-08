Three teens arrested in California high school football shooting

Three minors were arrested last week following the shooting after a California high school football game, according to ABC7 News.

On Sept. 27, multiple fights broke out at the De Anza (El Sobrante, California) vs. Pinole Valley (California) rivalry football game, according to NBC Bay Area. The two schools are only a few miles away from each other in the Richmond area.

Spectators involved in the fights were kicked out of the stadium and removed from De Anza school grounds.

The shooting occurred shortly after.

Three people were shot. Two 16-year-old boys have since been released from the hospital, according to NBC, but a 17-year-old girl with injuries to her torso remained in the hospital as of Sunday.

Another victim had cuts due to broken glass, according to NBC.

The three suspects are all males below the age of 18. Police found a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting, according to NBC.