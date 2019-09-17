Three new teams in top 10 of the Week 4 Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings

After not making the top 25 of the Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings in Week 3, Northport (New York) and Natick (Massachusetts) both made it into the top 10 of the rankings in Week 4.

Both teams have started the year undefeated. Northport, ranked No. 6 in the poll this week, is 4-0 to start the year. Recently, the team defeated Sachem East (Coram, New York) 2-1 — with Lisa Kovacs and Alexa Meinen both scoring goals.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Soccer, Week 4

Natick, which is No. 9 this week, has won both of its first two matches. The team lost in the Massachusetts Division I Championship last season. As reported by the Boston Globe, junior Emily Bubonovich had only played club soccer before coming over to the team this year. Bubonovich played FC Stars over the summer.

“After seeing how well Natick did last year, I just wanted to be part of that,” she told the Globe.

The third new team to enter the top 10 of the ranks this week is a team that is a familiar face in the Super 25. Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) has entered the top 10 after being at No. 13 in the rankings last week. The team has started the year 8-0. Coincidentally, the last four matches the Faith Lutheran have played, it has won by a score of 8-0, according to Max Preps.

There are eight new teams to enter the Week 4 rankings. Besides Northport and Natick, Smithtown West (Smithtown, New York) is the highest-rated team that’s new to the rankings this week. Smithtown West comes in at No. 11 after starting the year 4-0.