Three new teams in top 5 of the Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings

No. 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, New Jersey) has started the year off right.

The team routed Summit Country Day 7-0 in its latest match. Zemi Rodrigues scored three goals in that contest.

St. Benedict’s Prep and Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York) are the only returning teams in the top five of the rankings this week. Martin Luther King, Jr. has yet to play this season.

The new teams — Medina (Ohio), Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Illinois) and Marquette University High (Milwaukee) — have all started the year undefeated and have been rewarded with a top five ranking in the Super 25.

Medina is ranked No. 2 after not being in the top 25 in the previous list. However, the team did receive votes to be in ranks. Most recently, Medina took down Hudson 2-0 to move to 4-0 on the year. Next up, it plays Shaker Heights Tuesday at home.

Peoria Notre Dame came in at No. 4 in the rankings this week after being No. 10 the last time the Super 25 came out. The team has moved to 3-0 on the year, with two of those victories coming in the Tradition Classic at DePauw University (Greencastle, Indiana).

Marquette University High School rounds out the top five of the rankings after starting the year unranked. Marquette has won each of its first two games 3-0. The team has defeated Cedarburg (Wisconsin) and Nicolet (Glendale, Wisconsin) so far.

Despite a 5-0 start to the season, St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) has fallen down in the rankings. St. Ignatius, once ranked No. 2 in the country, has fallen to No. 9 in the current Super 25.