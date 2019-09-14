Three teenagers shot at Woodside-Denbigh (Virginia) football game, all are expected to survive

Three teenagers were shot at a Virginia football game at Todd Stadium (Newport News, Virginia), but all are expected to survive, according to police.

As Time reported, Newport News Police responded to shots fired at the end of a football game between Woodside High School and Denbigh High School, per the department’s Twitter account.

Police said that three victims were transported to a hospital and that the investigation is still ongoing.

The Daily Press reported that Newport News Police Chief Steven Drew was in attendance for the football game.

“There was a large crowd in the parking lot when we heard shots ring out,” he told the Daily Press. “Kids running because they heard the gunfire … The scene was chaotic when it first happened.”