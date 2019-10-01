Three Texas high school football players overdose on fake Xanax after homecoming win

A trio of South Texas high school football players overdosed on fake Xanax pills after their school’s homecoming victory, leaving all three hospitalized in critical condition and setting off an investigation into where the dangerous drugs came from.

As reported by San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT, three Nueces Canyon High School (Real County, Texas) football players were hospitalized after they consumed fake Xanax at a homecoming party. Instead of the sedative that is used to treat anxiety and other disorders, the teens consumed pills that were cut with other as yet unidentified substances, sending them to the hospital where they had to have advanced measures used to increase their heart rate.

According to KSAT, the three teens are all recovering, while an investigation into the origins of the drugs is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Nueces Canyon Consolidated Independent School District suspended the three players who took the drugs.

“We’re still gathering evidence. We got to get a lot of medical records … and a lot of other things,” Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson told KSAT.