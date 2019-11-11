Tipoff Classic to feature first shot clock in Georgia HS hoops history

Come Friday the 12 Georgia-based high school basketball teams competing in the Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic will have to be intentional on offense because for the first time in the state’s history, the Georgia High School Association has approved the experimental use of a 30-second shot clock.

The Tipoff Classic, which runs from Nov. 15-16 at Pace Academy (Atlanta), is the first of six events that will implement the shot clock this season.

Currently just eight states – New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Washington, California, Maryland, North Dakota and South Dakota – use shot clocks in high school games.

ESPN National Recruiting Director for Basketball Paul Biancardi has long been outspoken about implementing a shot block in high school basketball and said he was “thrilled” to see another state experiment with it.

“I am excited beyond belief about the progressive and collaborative efforts from both the Atlanta Hawks and The Atlanta Tipoff Club to implement a shot clock during the Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic,” said ESPN National Recruiting Director for Basketball Paul Biancardi. “After coaching college basketball for more than 20 years, I am thrilled to see this premier event make this change on behalf of the players, coaches and fans. The high school game is moving towards a national shot clock. In the meantime, I believe that the rest of the country will model this concept.”

Pace Academy coach Sharman White, whose team will host and participate in the event, said he doesn’t anticipate the shot clock being a major adjustment for his team since they regularly implement it in practice to create the uptempo style they like to play.

“I’m confident that our guys will be ready because they’re used to it,” said White, a former ALL-USA Coach of the Year who has won seven state titles. “I love it. I think it’s a move in the right direction for Georgia and even the country.”

