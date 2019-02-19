Assistant principal, former NFL player shot and killed in parking lot dispute

A former NFL player and assistant high school principal was shot and killed in a dispute over a parking space, according to Fox21 News.

Anthony “T.J.” Cunningham, the 46-year-old assistant principal at Hinkley High School (Aurora, Colo.), was shot on Sunday in a nearby high school’s parking lot on Sunday.

He died Monday afternoon.

Police arrested his neighbor Marcus Johnson, 31.

The two had been texting that morning about the parking spot and decided to meet at Eaglecrest High School (Centennial, Colo.), according to the Denver Post.

Cunningham’s brother, Tyrese McClintonel, said the two were going to “box it out,” according to a probable cause statement acquired by the Denver Post.

Johnson told police Cunningham carried a bottle, according to the outlet. He also said Cunningham had attacked him earlier in the day, according to another Denver Post report.

Cunningham was shot three times in the head and chest, according to a probable statement acquired by the Denver Post. Police said he was unarmed.

Johnson was arrested after 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The charge was upgraded from attempted first-degree murder to first-degree murder.

Cunningham, who played college football at Colorado from 1992 to 1995, played nine games for the Seattle Seahawks in 1996 before injuries ended his career, according to KDVR.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for his family. As of Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET, it had raised more than $47,000.