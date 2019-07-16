Toledo high school senior football player shot dead

A Toledo (Ohio) Scott High School rising senior football player was shot and killed Sunday in broad daylight, raising concerns about public safety in the city and what caused such a promising life to end so early.

As reported by the Toledo Blade, 18-year-old Glenn Scurles, a soon-to-be Scott senior, was shot on Woodrow Boulevard in the city. He was aided with chest compressions from a neighbor who witnessed the shooting, but was later pronounced dead at the city’s Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

The youngest of seven children, Scurles went by the nickname Gezzy to his family and friends, who insist he was the farthest thing from a “gangbanger.”

“This is our little brother,” Jasmine Tucker, one of Scurles’ six older sisters, told the Blade. “This is something that’s unexpected. He wasn’t a gangbanger. He don’t be in the street. He don’t go to clubs. He don’t drink. He don’t do none of that.

“He was a mama’s boy, my mom’s only son. He was a real good football player, but he also loved spending time with his family, his nieces and sisters.”

Scurles’ loss is sure to be keenly felt across the Scott community. He was said to be greatly liked, and even a mentor to other Scott students.

Now, they’ll mourn his loss together with his family, wondering what might have been of such a promising life.