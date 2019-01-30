Tom Brady's dad shares funny stories of a younger Tom Brady throwing objects

Tom Brady is 41 years old and continues to throw footballs at a high level.

According to his dad, Tom Brady also enjoyed throwing something else when he was younger: golf clubs.

The father, Tom Brady Sr., and son oftentimes made bets on the golf games they played, per Boston.com.

“I remember one particular day we were on our way to Candlestick Park to see the Giants, but we stopped at the golf course to play nine holes,” Brady Sr. told ESPN’s Get Up.

“Of course, we would always [do] double or nothing. By the time we got to the seventh hole, he owed me about 40 car washes, and he ended up throwing the club into the tree.”

Brady Sr. said, that after Brady threw the club, the father sent his son to the car and told him he would not play golf with him anymore.

“He begged me he’d never do it again,” Brady Sr. told Get Up. “And we drove home [after going to the Giants game] and stopped at the golf course and played another nine holes of golf, but that didn’t stop him from throwing golf clubs.”

That wasn’t the only time Brady threw something out of anger.

When his son went off to college, Brady Sr. saw a hole in his wall, left by a television remote that the younger Brady had thrown about three years earlier when he was in high school. Brady Sr.’s wife, Galynn Brady, hid the hole from her husband by putting a picture over it.

“Then she moved the picture, and I discovered the hole in the wall,” Brady Sr. said. “It was one of those things where he couldn’t believe that something had occurred, and put the T.V. remote through the wall.”

Barring an injury, Brady will be throwing in Super Bowl LIII when his New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are quarterbacked by Jared Goff, who, like Brady, grew up in the Bay Area playing football, basketball and baseball. The game is on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.