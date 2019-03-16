Tom Izzo gives unforgettable welcome to Iron Mountain (Mich.) before state title game

EAST LANSING — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo’s high school alma mater received an unforgettable welcome at the Breslin Center before it made history on Thursday.

Izzo took the Iron Mountain boys basketball team on an hour-long tour of the Spartans’ locker room and practice facility on Wednesday.

He then let players watch practice Thursday morning.

“It was awesome,” Izzo told reporters Friday after MSU beat Ohio State. “Those kids … I took them down on the floor … all these guys that probably haven’t been out of the U.P. much.

“It felt like we were in ‘Hoosiers.’ I said (to myself), ‘Should I measure the rim? Should I tell them what (Breslin) is like?’”