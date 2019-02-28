Toni Harris becomes first female skill-position football player to get scholarship

USA Today Sports

February 27, 2019

Antoinette “Toni” Harris on Tuesday announced her decision to sign with the Central Methodist University (Fayette, Missouri) football team, making her the first female skill-position player to sign a letter of intent to play college football on a scholarship, according to the school.

Harris entered the national spotlight earlier this month when a Toyota commercial highlighting her journey aired during the Super Bowl.

She most recently played safety for a community college in Los Angeles. Harris chose Central Methodist over five other offers, according to the university.

Harris, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and went into remission a year later, said her goal is to one day play in the NFL.

“I feel like I keep doing what I’m doing and keep having faith in God, I can keep paving the way for little girls everywhere,” Harris said in a story published in the Detroit Free Press earlier this month.

“I believe I’m going to be the first female NFL player. But if it just so happens that I’m not, I want to make sure there’s a way paved for the next little girl that can get there.”

