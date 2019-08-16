South Carolina DT Tonka Hemingway commits to home state Gamecocks

USA Today Sports

In the pantheon of wonderfully named defensive tackles, Tonka Hemingway belongs high up the list. His talent belongs there, too, which is why his commitment to his home state South Carolina Gamecocks is a big deal.

On Thursday, Hemingway committed to the Gamecocks ahead of fellow finalist North Carolina. His decision also comes at the expense of Alabama, Clemson and Duke, all of which had extended Hemingway a scholarship.

For his part, the 6-3 and 255-pound prospect from Conway (S.C.) High School provides a perfect response to North Carolina, which won a recruiting battle for four-star safety Ja’Qurious Conley choosing the Tar Heels over life in Columbia.

Hemingway is the third in-state four-star commit to South Carolina’s Class of 2020, and the sixth in-state commit overall. A three-sport star at Conway — he also plays basketball and baseball — Hemingway has committed to focus on South Carolina football at the next level.

Not that Hemingway can’t have plenty more fun in his other sports during his senior year; now that his commitment is finally decided, Hemingway gets to focus on his senior campaigns in all three sports before heading off to Columbia next summer.

