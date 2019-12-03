Top 10 holds strong in Week 1 Super 25 Boys Basketball Rankings

The proverbial dust has settled on the preseason Super 25 Boys Basketball rankings, and the top 10 have remained intact in the Week 1.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Rankings, Week 1

Top-ranked Montverde (Florida) Academy had a strong showing at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Dallas this past weekend, demolishing then No. 22 Duncanville (Texas) 84-51 and then Yates (Houston) 98-46.

RELATED: ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams

Eagles point guard Cade Cunningham, an Oklahoma State signee who is ranked No. 1 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020, led a balanced attack averaging 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the weekend.

Prolific Prep (Napa, California), ranked No. 5, was also impressive at the Hoopfest, but the Crew will face its toughest challenge of the early season when they square off against No. 3 Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) at Hoophall West on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2).

McEachern (Powder Springs, Georgia), ranked No. 6, had an impressive 87-79 home win over then-No. 12 Mayfair (Lakewood, California) at the Thanksgiving Shootout; reigning ALL-USA Player of the Year Sharife Cooper, an Auburn signee who is ranked No. 2 in the Chosen 25, posted 44 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the win.

RELATED: Chosen 25 Basketball Rankings

Both Duncanville and Rancho Christian School (Temecula, California) suffered two losses and subsequently fell out of the rankings, which opened the door for Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tennessee) and Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) to debut in the Super 25.