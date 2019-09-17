Top 10 sees big changes in Week 4 Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, New Jersey), Medina (Ohio) and Martin Luther King Jr. (New York) all still retain spots in the top three, but other than that, the top spots in the Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings look a lot different than they did last time.

Marquette University High (Milwaukee) moves up from No. 5 to No. 4; Salesianum School (Wilmington, Delaware) moves up from No. 6 to No. 5 to complete the top five of the ranks.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Soccer, Week 4

Marquette’s Gabe Anguil was the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s boys soccer Player of the Week for his performances in St. Louis. In one match, he tallied a hat trick against St. Louis Chaminade, which at the time received votes in the Super 25 Rankings. Chaminade did not receive votes this week.

The sixth and seventh spot in the rankings this week were filled by teams that are brand new to the rankings. No. 6 Gateway Legacy Christian Academy (Glen Carbon, Illinois) and No. 7 Broomfield (Colorado) have both started the year undefeated and have been rewarded for it.

Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) was one of the biggest movers in the rankings this week. After tying its first game of the season, the team has won three consecutive matches, with victories over New Bedford (Massachusetts), Barnstable (Massachusetts) and Sandwich (Massachusetts) High School. Nauset still had a shutout in its tie and has just conceded one goal all season.

St. Ignatius (Cleveland) and Delbarton School (Morristown, New Jersey) round out the top 10 of the rankings this week. No. 9 St. Ignatius (Cleveland) is off to an 8-0 start after beginning the preseason at No. 2 in the rankings, so it will be interesting to see if the team can move back into the top five with more victories.

Delbarton School is 3-0, which includes a big 2-1 victory over Morristown (New Jersey).