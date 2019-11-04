Top 10 stays in tact; Archbishop Rummel enters Super 25 Football Ranks

In overtime, then-No. 11 John Curtis (New Orleans) was looking to take care of Archbishop Rummel (Metaire, Louisiana) and hold off the upset.

John Curtis went for a two-point conversion in order to end the game — and Archbishop Rummel snuffed it out, ending John Curtis’ reign near the top of the Super 25.

John Curtis lost its game to Archbishop Rummel and dropped out of the Super 25 because of it. In its place is Archbishop Rummel, which came in ranked No. 20 this week.

The top 10 of the rankings this week stayed the same as it was last week, due to the teams atop the rankings winning. However, there was some movement past the top 10, with Allen (Texas) going from No. 12 to No. 11 this week.

Allen has started off the year 9-0. The Eagles have big victories over Cedar Hill (Texas) and Prosper (Texas) so far. They close out their regular season on Friday against Plano (Texas) West, which should bode well for its chances of finishing the regular season undefeated. Plano West has a 1-8 record heading into the game.

Chandler (Arizona) also moved up in the rankings this week. The Wolves pulled off a thrilling victory over crosstown rival Hamilton (Chandler, Arizona), where they rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win the game. Chandler went from No. 13 in the rankings to No. 12 in the rankings with the victory. The team notched its record to 10-0. Chandler heads into the playoffs Friday against Chaparral (Scottsdale, Arizona), which has a record of 8-2.