Top 10 unchanged in USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The top 10 teams in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll remained unchanged this week

Neshoba Central (Philadelphia, Miss.) stayed put in the top spot after wrapping up a seventh-consecutive Mississippi state Class 5A title last week, while No. 2 Norco (Calif.) forged ahead, capturing a second-straight CIF Section I crown, and third-ranked Louisville (Ky.) Male (32-0) won the Kentucky 26th district final after becoming just the third team in state history to finish the regular season unbeaten.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Softball Rankings, Week 12

Elsewhere, No. 5 Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) and sixth-ranked Winter Springs (Fla.) seem to be on a collision course in the Florida 8A playoffs. If both win their semifinals today, they’d square off for the state crown on Friday.

But while a lot remained the same, three new teams found their way into the rankings this week: Hartsville (S.C.) at No. 11, St. Joseph’s (Trumbull, Conn.) at No. 17, and Coral Springs (Fla.) Charter at 25th.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.