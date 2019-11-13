TOP 100: 2020 Composite Boys Basketball Player Recruiting rankings

USA Today Sports

As the early signing period beings for D1 basketball recruits, USA TODAY Sports has compiled the top 100 composite basketball rankings for the Class of 2020.

The composite represents the average rankings of the three major recruiting services – 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals along with the USA TODAY Chosen 25. The lower the average the better. For players who are not ranked by a particular service, the player receives a maximum number +10 based on the way players are ranked for each site beyond the last player (110 for ESPN, and 160 for Rivals, 35 for Chosen 25).

Rank Player School Pos. College Chosen 25 247 ESPN Rivals AVG.
1 Cade Cunningham Montverde Academy (Arlington, Texas) CG Uncommitted 1 2 2 2 1.75
2 Evan Mobley Rancho Christian (Temecula, California) C South Carolina 6 1 1 1 2.25
3 Jalen Green Prolific Prep (Napa, California) CG Uncommitted 3 3 3 3 3.00
4 Jalen Johnson IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) SF Duke 5 8 4 5 5.50
5 Terrence Clarke Brewster Academy (Boston, Massachusetts) SG Kentucky 4 4 13 4 6.25
6 Ziaire Williams Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) SF Uncommitted 9 6 5 6 6.50
7 Greg Brown Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) PF Uncommitted 7 10 8 7 8.00
8 Makur Maker Pacific Academy (Irvine, California) C Uncommitted 12 5 10 8 8.75
T9 Isaiah Todd Word Of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, North Carolina) PF Michigan 8 14 7 10 9.75
T9 Scottie Barnes Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida) SF Florida State 10 9 11 9 9.75
11 Jalen Suggs Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minnesota) CG Uncommitted 17 12 6 11 11.50
12 Joshua Christopher Mayfair (Lakewood, California) SG Uncommitted 16 7 12 12 11.75
13 Sharife Cooper McEachern (Marietta, Georgia) PG Auburn 2 20 17 16 13.75
14 BJ Boston Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) SG Duke 14 16 9 17 14.00
15 Jaden Springer IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) SG Tennessee 13 17 16 15 15.25
T16 Walker Kessler Woodward Academy (Fairburn, Georgia) C North Carolina 20 13 14 20 16.75
T16 Daishen Nix Trinity International (Las Vegas, Nevada) PG UCLouisiana 21 11 21 14 16.75
18 Day’Ron Sharpe Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida) C North Carolina 25 18 20 13 19.00
19 Cameron Thomas Oak Hill Academy (Chesapeake, Virginia) SG Uncommitted 11 24 18 29 20.50
20 Nimari Burnett Prolific Prep (Napa Valley, California) CG Uncommitted 15 28 19 22 21.00
21 Caleb Love Christian Brothers College (Saint Louis, Missouri) PG North Carolina 24 23 24 21 23.00
22 Jeremy Roach Paul VI Catholic (Fairfax, Virginia) PG Duke 35 19 15 24 23.25
23 Bryce Thompson Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Oklahoma) CG Kansas 35 15 25 19 23.50
24 Isaiah Jackson Waterford Mott (Waterford, Michigan) PF Uncommitted 22 31 22 23 24.50
25 DJ Steward Whitney Young (Chicago, Illinois) CG Duke 18 26 26 31 25.25
26 Keon Johnson The Webb School (Bell Buckle, Tennessee) SG Tennessee 35 21 33 18 26.75
27 MarJon Beauchamp Dream City Christian (Glendale, Arizona) SF Uncommitted 35 32 28 28 30.75
28 Earl Timberlake DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Maryland) SF Miami 35 30 35 26 31.50
29 Jaemyn Brakefield Huntington Prep (Huntington, West Virginia) PF Uncommitted 19 52 23 36 32.50
T30 Mark Williams IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) C Duke 35 29 30 38 33.00
T30 Hunter Dickinson DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Maryland) C Uncommitted 23 36 36 37 33.00
32 Adam Miller Morgan Park HS (Chicago, Illinois) SG Uncommitted 35 46 27 27 33.75
33 Dawson Garcia Prior Lake (Prior Lake, Minnesota) PF Uncommitted 35 22 44 35 34.00
34 Dalen Terry Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Arizona) SF Arizona 35 27 49 30 35.25
T35 Kyree Walker Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Arizona) SF Uncommitted 35 33 34 42 36.00
T35 Lance Ware Camden (Burlington, New Jersey) PF Kentucky 35 34 43 32 36.00
37 Corey Walker Hargrave Military Academy (Chatham, Virginia) SF Tennessee 35 38 39 33 36.25
38 Mady Sissoko Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) C Michigan State 35 35 37 41 37.00
39 Jabri Abdur-Rahim Blair Academy (Blairstown, New Jersey) SF Virginia 35 50 31 39 38.75
40 Moses Moody Montverde Academy (Montverde Florida) SG Uncommitted 35 44 29 50 39.50
41 Henry Coleman Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond, Virginia) PF Duke 35 37 42 44 39.50
42 Josh Hall Moravian Prep (Durham, North Carolina) SF Uncommitted 35 48 53 25 40.25
43 Micah Peavy Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) SF Texas Tech 35 61 32 34 40.50
44 Cam’Ron Fletcher Vashon (Saint Louis, Missouri) SF Kentucky 35 45 45 40 41.25
45 Matthew Murrell IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) SG Uncommitted 35 43 48 45 42.75
T46 JT Thor Norcross (Norcross, Georgia) C Baylor 35 51 38 53 44.25
T46 Cliff Omoruyi Roselle Catholic (Roselle, New Jersey) C Uncommitted 35 41 47 54 44.25
48 Puff Johnson Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Arizona) SF North Carolina 35 39 62 43 44.75
49 Dain Dainja Park C (Minneapolis, Minnesota) C Baylor University 35 47 52 57 47.75
50 Dwon Odom St. Francis (Alpharetta, Georgia) PG Xavier 35 40 69 49 48.25
51 Deivon Smith Grayson (Loganville, Georgia) PG Mississippi State 35 42 65 52 48.50
52 Marcus Bagley Sheldon (Sacramento, California) SF Arizona State 35 49 61 51 49.00
53 Reece Beekman Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) PG Virginia 35 57 41 68 50.25
54 Andre Curbelo Long Island Lutheran (Puerto Rico) PG Illinois 35 68 54 46 50.75
55 R.J. Davis Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, New York) CG North Carolina 35 66 40 65 51.50
56 Cam Hayes Greensboro Day School (Greensboro, North Carolina) PG North Carolina State 35 59 68 47 52.25
57 Jalen Terry Beecher (Mount Morris, Michigan) PG Uncommitted 35 55 73 48 52.75
58 Xavier Foster Oskaloosa (Oskaloosa, IA) C Uncommitted 35 76 51 56 54.50
59 Dominick Harris Rancho Christian (Temecula, California) CG Gonzaga 35 62 59 66 55.50
60 P.J. Hall Dorman (Roebuck, South Carolina) PF Clemson 35 67 60 62 56.00
61 Zeb Jackson Maumee (Maumee, Ohio) SG Michigan 35 65 74 58 58.00
62 Julian Strawther Liberty (Henderson, Nevada) SF Gonzaga 35 64 70 64 58.25
63 Hassan Diarra Putnam Science Academy (Putnam, Connecticut) PG Texas A&M 35 73 55 73 59.00
64 Joe Bamisile Monacan (Richmond, Virginia) SG Virginia Tech 35 81 63 60 59.75
T65 Tramon Mark Dickinson (Dickinson, Texas) PG Houston 35 72 67 78 63.00
T65 Isaiah Cottrell Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada) PF West Virginia 35 63 82 72 63.00
67 Ian Martinez J Serra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, California) SG Utah 35 56 110 59 65.00
68 Andre Jackson Albany (Albany, New York) SF Connecticut 35 101 50 76 65.50
T69 A.J. Hoggard Huntington Prep (Coatesville, Pennsylvania) PG Michigan State 35 102 56 71 66.00
T69 Jaylin Williams Northside (Fort Smith, Arkansas) C Uncommitted 35 75 87 67 66.00
71 Jaylen Clark Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, California) SG Uncommitted 35 69 100 61 66.25
72 Samson Ruzhentsev Hamilton Heights Christian(Chattanooga, Tennessee) SF Florida 35 53 110 75 68.25
73 KK Robinson Bryant (Bryant, Arkansas) PG Uncommitted 35 71 90 80 69.00
74 Jaden Ivey La Lumiere (La Porte, Indiana) CG Purdue 35 80 84 79 69.50
75 Justin Lewis Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (Towson, Maryland) PF Marquette 35 91 57 98 70.25
76 Ethan Morton Butler Senior(Butler, Pennsylvania) SG Purdue 35 109 66 74 71.00
77 Ryan Kalkbrenner Trinity Catholic (Saint Louis, Missouri) C Creighton 35 84 98 69 71.50
78 Keon Ambrose-Hylton Andrews Osborne Academy (Toronto) PF Uncommitted 35 97 58 99 72.25
79 Caleb Murphy Grayson (Loganville, Georgia) SG USF 35 93 110 55 73.25
80 Matt Cross Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, New Hampshire) SF Miami 35 100 81 83 74.75
T81 Osasere Ighodaro Desert Vista (Phoenix, Arizona) PF Marquette 35 58 110 97 75.00
T81 Terrance Williams Gonzaga (Washington, District of Columbia) PF Georgetown 35 98 76 93 75.50
T83 Ben Carlson East Ridge (Saint Paul, Minnesota) PF Wisconsin 35 90 88 89 75.50
T83 Chibuzo Agbo Jr. St. Augustine (San Diego, California) SF Texas Tech 35 70 110 87 75.50
85 LJ Cryer Morton Ranch (Katy, Texas) PG Baylor 35 94 64 114 76.75
86 JJ Traynor Bardstown (Bardstown, Kentucky) PF Louisvile 35 77 110 88 77.50
T87 Darius Maddox Oak Hill Academy (Mouth Of Wilson, Virginia) SG Virginia 35 92 93 91 77.75
T87 Jordan Geronimo St. Paul’s School (Concord, New Hampshire) SF Indiana 35 89 110 77 77.75
89 Josh Taylor Norcross (Norcross, Georgia) PF Georgia 35 78 110 90 78.25
90 John Hugley Brush (Cleveland, Ohio) C Pittsburgh 35 74 110 95 78.50
91 Demarr Langford Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, New Hampshire) SF Boston College 35 116 83 81 78.75
92 Rondel Walker Putnam City West(Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) PG Oklahoma State 35 145 46 94 80.00
T93 Jamal Mashburn Jr. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, New Hampshire) CG Minnesota 35 87 97 103 80.50
T93 Eugene Brown III Southwest DeKalb (Conyers, Georgia) SG Ohio State 35 95 110 82 80.50
95 Max Murrell Millard North (Omaha, Nebraska) PF Stanford 35 79 110 101 81.25
96 Jamari Sibley Oak Hill Academy (Glendale, Wisconsin) PF Uncommitted 35 122 85 86 82.00
97 Karim Mane Vanier College (Montreal) CG Uncommitted 35 25 110 160 82.50
T98 Saba Gigiberia Prolific Prep (Napa, California) C Uncommitted 35 85 110 102 83.00
T98 Zach Loveday Huntington Prep (Gallipolis, Ohio) C Baylor 35 103 110 84 83.00
100 Chris Moore West Memphis (West Memphis, Arkansas) PF Uncommitted 35 96 110 100 85.25

 

