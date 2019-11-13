TOP 100: 2020 Composite Boys Basketball Player Recruiting rankings

As the early signing period beings for D1 basketball recruits, USA TODAY Sports has compiled the top 100 composite basketball rankings for the Class of 2020.
The composite represents the average rankings of the three major recruiting services – 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals along with the USA TODAY Chosen 25. The lower the average the better. For players who are not ranked by a particular service, the player receives a maximum number +10 based on the way players are ranked for each site beyond the last player (110 for ESPN, and 160 for Rivals, 35 for Chosen 25).
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Pos.
|College
|Chosen 25
|247
|ESPN
|Rivals
|AVG.
|1
|Cade Cunningham
|Montverde Academy (Arlington, Texas)
|CG
|Uncommitted
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1.75
|2
|Evan Mobley
|Rancho Christian (Temecula, California)
|C
|South Carolina
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2.25
|3
|Jalen Green
|Prolific Prep (Napa, California)
|CG
|Uncommitted
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3.00
|4
|Jalen Johnson
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
|SF
|Duke
|5
|8
|4
|5
|5.50
|5
|Terrence Clarke
|Brewster Academy (Boston, Massachusetts)
|SG
|Kentucky
|4
|4
|13
|4
|6.25
|6
|Ziaire Williams
|Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California)
|SF
|Uncommitted
|9
|6
|5
|6
|6.50
|7
|Greg Brown
|Vandegrift (Austin, Texas)
|PF
|Uncommitted
|7
|10
|8
|7
|8.00
|8
|Makur Maker
|Pacific Academy (Irvine, California)
|C
|Uncommitted
|12
|5
|10
|8
|8.75
|T9
|Isaiah Todd
|Word Of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, North Carolina)
|PF
|Michigan
|8
|14
|7
|10
|9.75
|T9
|Scottie Barnes
|Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)
|SF
|Florida State
|10
|9
|11
|9
|9.75
|11
|Jalen Suggs
|Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
|CG
|Uncommitted
|17
|12
|6
|11
|11.50
|12
|Joshua Christopher
|Mayfair (Lakewood, California)
|SG
|Uncommitted
|16
|7
|12
|12
|11.75
|13
|Sharife Cooper
|McEachern (Marietta, Georgia)
|PG
|Auburn
|2
|20
|17
|16
|13.75
|14
|BJ Boston
|Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California)
|SG
|Duke
|14
|16
|9
|17
|14.00
|15
|Jaden Springer
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
|SG
|Tennessee
|13
|17
|16
|15
|15.25
|T16
|Walker Kessler
|Woodward Academy (Fairburn, Georgia)
|C
|North Carolina
|20
|13
|14
|20
|16.75
|T16
|Daishen Nix
|Trinity International (Las Vegas, Nevada)
|PG
|UCLouisiana
|21
|11
|21
|14
|16.75
|18
|Day’Ron Sharpe
|Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)
|C
|North Carolina
|25
|18
|20
|13
|19.00
|19
|Cameron Thomas
|Oak Hill Academy (Chesapeake, Virginia)
|SG
|Uncommitted
|11
|24
|18
|29
|20.50
|20
|Nimari Burnett
|Prolific Prep (Napa Valley, California)
|CG
|Uncommitted
|15
|28
|19
|22
|21.00
|21
|Caleb Love
|Christian Brothers College (Saint Louis, Missouri)
|PG
|North Carolina
|24
|23
|24
|21
|23.00
|22
|Jeremy Roach
|Paul VI Catholic (Fairfax, Virginia)
|PG
|Duke
|35
|19
|15
|24
|23.25
|23
|Bryce Thompson
|Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Oklahoma)
|CG
|Kansas
|35
|15
|25
|19
|23.50
|24
|Isaiah Jackson
|Waterford Mott (Waterford, Michigan)
|PF
|Uncommitted
|22
|31
|22
|23
|24.50
|25
|DJ Steward
|Whitney Young (Chicago, Illinois)
|CG
|Duke
|18
|26
|26
|31
|25.25
|26
|Keon Johnson
|The Webb School (Bell Buckle, Tennessee)
|SG
|Tennessee
|35
|21
|33
|18
|26.75
|27
|MarJon Beauchamp
|Dream City Christian (Glendale, Arizona)
|SF
|Uncommitted
|35
|32
|28
|28
|30.75
|28
|Earl Timberlake
|DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Maryland)
|SF
|Miami
|35
|30
|35
|26
|31.50
|29
|Jaemyn Brakefield
|Huntington Prep (Huntington, West Virginia)
|PF
|Uncommitted
|19
|52
|23
|36
|32.50
|T30
|Mark Williams
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
|C
|Duke
|35
|29
|30
|38
|33.00
|T30
|Hunter Dickinson
|DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Maryland)
|C
|Uncommitted
|23
|36
|36
|37
|33.00
|32
|Adam Miller
|Morgan Park HS (Chicago, Illinois)
|SG
|Uncommitted
|35
|46
|27
|27
|33.75
|33
|Dawson Garcia
|Prior Lake (Prior Lake, Minnesota)
|PF
|Uncommitted
|35
|22
|44
|35
|34.00
|34
|Dalen Terry
|Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Arizona)
|SF
|Arizona
|35
|27
|49
|30
|35.25
|T35
|Kyree Walker
|Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Arizona)
|SF
|Uncommitted
|35
|33
|34
|42
|36.00
|T35
|Lance Ware
|Camden (Burlington, New Jersey)
|PF
|Kentucky
|35
|34
|43
|32
|36.00
|37
|Corey Walker
|Hargrave Military Academy (Chatham, Virginia)
|SF
|Tennessee
|35
|38
|39
|33
|36.25
|38
|Mady Sissoko
|Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah)
|C
|Michigan State
|35
|35
|37
|41
|37.00
|39
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim
|Blair Academy (Blairstown, New Jersey)
|SF
|Virginia
|35
|50
|31
|39
|38.75
|40
|Moses Moody
|Montverde Academy (Montverde Florida)
|SG
|Uncommitted
|35
|44
|29
|50
|39.50
|41
|Henry Coleman
|Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond, Virginia)
|PF
|Duke
|35
|37
|42
|44
|39.50
|42
|Josh Hall
|Moravian Prep (Durham, North Carolina)
|SF
|Uncommitted
|35
|48
|53
|25
|40.25
|43
|Micah Peavy
|Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)
|SF
|Texas Tech
|35
|61
|32
|34
|40.50
|44
|Cam’Ron Fletcher
|Vashon (Saint Louis, Missouri)
|SF
|Kentucky
|35
|45
|45
|40
|41.25
|45
|Matthew Murrell
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
|SG
|Uncommitted
|35
|43
|48
|45
|42.75
|T46
|JT Thor
|Norcross (Norcross, Georgia)
|C
|Baylor
|35
|51
|38
|53
|44.25
|T46
|Cliff Omoruyi
|Roselle Catholic (Roselle, New Jersey)
|C
|Uncommitted
|35
|41
|47
|54
|44.25
|48
|Puff Johnson
|Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Arizona)
|SF
|North Carolina
|35
|39
|62
|43
|44.75
|49
|Dain Dainja
|Park C (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
|C
|Baylor University
|35
|47
|52
|57
|47.75
|50
|Dwon Odom
|St. Francis (Alpharetta, Georgia)
|PG
|Xavier
|35
|40
|69
|49
|48.25
|51
|Deivon Smith
|Grayson (Loganville, Georgia)
|PG
|Mississippi State
|35
|42
|65
|52
|48.50
|52
|Marcus Bagley
|Sheldon (Sacramento, California)
|SF
|Arizona State
|35
|49
|61
|51
|49.00
|53
|Reece Beekman
|Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
|PG
|Virginia
|35
|57
|41
|68
|50.25
|54
|Andre Curbelo
|Long Island Lutheran (Puerto Rico)
|PG
|Illinois
|35
|68
|54
|46
|50.75
|55
|R.J. Davis
|Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, New York)
|CG
|North Carolina
|35
|66
|40
|65
|51.50
|56
|Cam Hayes
|Greensboro Day School (Greensboro, North Carolina)
|PG
|North Carolina State
|35
|59
|68
|47
|52.25
|57
|Jalen Terry
|Beecher (Mount Morris, Michigan)
|PG
|Uncommitted
|35
|55
|73
|48
|52.75
|58
|Xavier Foster
|Oskaloosa (Oskaloosa, IA)
|C
|Uncommitted
|35
|76
|51
|56
|54.50
|59
|Dominick Harris
|Rancho Christian (Temecula, California)
|CG
|Gonzaga
|35
|62
|59
|66
|55.50
|60
|P.J. Hall
|Dorman (Roebuck, South Carolina)
|PF
|Clemson
|35
|67
|60
|62
|56.00
|61
|Zeb Jackson
|Maumee (Maumee, Ohio)
|SG
|Michigan
|35
|65
|74
|58
|58.00
|62
|Julian Strawther
|Liberty (Henderson, Nevada)
|SF
|Gonzaga
|35
|64
|70
|64
|58.25
|63
|Hassan Diarra
|Putnam Science Academy (Putnam, Connecticut)
|PG
|Texas A&M
|35
|73
|55
|73
|59.00
|64
|Joe Bamisile
|Monacan (Richmond, Virginia)
|SG
|Virginia Tech
|35
|81
|63
|60
|59.75
|T65
|Tramon Mark
|Dickinson (Dickinson, Texas)
|PG
|Houston
|35
|72
|67
|78
|63.00
|T65
|Isaiah Cottrell
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada)
|PF
|West Virginia
|35
|63
|82
|72
|63.00
|67
|Ian Martinez
|J Serra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, California)
|SG
|Utah
|35
|56
|110
|59
|65.00
|68
|Andre Jackson
|Albany (Albany, New York)
|SF
|Connecticut
|35
|101
|50
|76
|65.50
|T69
|A.J. Hoggard
|Huntington Prep (Coatesville, Pennsylvania)
|PG
|Michigan State
|35
|102
|56
|71
|66.00
|T69
|Jaylin Williams
|Northside (Fort Smith, Arkansas)
|C
|Uncommitted
|35
|75
|87
|67
|66.00
|71
|Jaylen Clark
|Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, California)
|SG
|Uncommitted
|35
|69
|100
|61
|66.25
|72
|Samson Ruzhentsev
|Hamilton Heights Christian(Chattanooga, Tennessee)
|SF
|Florida
|35
|53
|110
|75
|68.25
|73
|KK Robinson
|Bryant (Bryant, Arkansas)
|PG
|Uncommitted
|35
|71
|90
|80
|69.00
|74
|Jaden Ivey
|La Lumiere (La Porte, Indiana)
|CG
|Purdue
|35
|80
|84
|79
|69.50
|75
|Justin Lewis
|Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (Towson, Maryland)
|PF
|Marquette
|35
|91
|57
|98
|70.25
|76
|Ethan Morton
|Butler Senior(Butler, Pennsylvania)
|SG
|Purdue
|35
|109
|66
|74
|71.00
|77
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|Trinity Catholic (Saint Louis, Missouri)
|C
|Creighton
|35
|84
|98
|69
|71.50
|78
|Keon Ambrose-Hylton
|Andrews Osborne Academy (Toronto)
|PF
|Uncommitted
|35
|97
|58
|99
|72.25
|79
|Caleb Murphy
|Grayson (Loganville, Georgia)
|SG
|USF
|35
|93
|110
|55
|73.25
|80
|Matt Cross
|Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, New Hampshire)
|SF
|Miami
|35
|100
|81
|83
|74.75
|T81
|Osasere Ighodaro
|Desert Vista (Phoenix, Arizona)
|PF
|Marquette
|35
|58
|110
|97
|75.00
|T81
|Terrance Williams
|Gonzaga (Washington, District of Columbia)
|PF
|Georgetown
|35
|98
|76
|93
|75.50
|T83
|Ben Carlson
|East Ridge (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
|PF
|Wisconsin
|35
|90
|88
|89
|75.50
|T83
|Chibuzo Agbo Jr.
|St. Augustine (San Diego, California)
|SF
|Texas Tech
|35
|70
|110
|87
|75.50
|85
|LJ Cryer
|Morton Ranch (Katy, Texas)
|PG
|Baylor
|35
|94
|64
|114
|76.75
|86
|JJ Traynor
|Bardstown (Bardstown, Kentucky)
|PF
|Louisvile
|35
|77
|110
|88
|77.50
|T87
|Darius Maddox
|Oak Hill Academy (Mouth Of Wilson, Virginia)
|SG
|Virginia
|35
|92
|93
|91
|77.75
|T87
|Jordan Geronimo
|St. Paul’s School (Concord, New Hampshire)
|SF
|Indiana
|35
|89
|110
|77
|77.75
|89
|Josh Taylor
|Norcross (Norcross, Georgia)
|PF
|Georgia
|35
|78
|110
|90
|78.25
|90
|John Hugley
|Brush (Cleveland, Ohio)
|C
|Pittsburgh
|35
|74
|110
|95
|78.50
|91
|Demarr Langford
|Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, New Hampshire)
|SF
|Boston College
|35
|116
|83
|81
|78.75
|92
|Rondel Walker
|Putnam City West(Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)
|PG
|Oklahoma State
|35
|145
|46
|94
|80.00
|T93
|Jamal Mashburn Jr.
|Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, New Hampshire)
|CG
|Minnesota
|35
|87
|97
|103
|80.50
|T93
|Eugene Brown III
|Southwest DeKalb (Conyers, Georgia)
|SG
|Ohio State
|35
|95
|110
|82
|80.50
|95
|Max Murrell
|Millard North (Omaha, Nebraska)
|PF
|Stanford
|35
|79
|110
|101
|81.25
|96
|Jamari Sibley
|Oak Hill Academy (Glendale, Wisconsin)
|PF
|Uncommitted
|35
|122
|85
|86
|82.00
|97
|Karim Mane
|Vanier College (Montreal)
|CG
|Uncommitted
|35
|25
|110
|160
|82.50
|T98
|Saba Gigiberia
|Prolific Prep (Napa, California)
|C
|Uncommitted
|35
|85
|110
|102
|83.00
|T98
|Zach Loveday
|Huntington Prep (Gallipolis, Ohio)
|C
|Baylor
|35
|103
|110
|84
|83.00
|100
|Chris Moore
|West Memphis (West Memphis, Arkansas)
|PF
|Uncommitted
|35
|96
|110
|100
|85.25