Top 11 holds steady, five new teams enter the Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings

The top 11 teams from the previous week of the Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings stayed the same — they just changed places throughout the top 11.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Soccer, Week 9

Eastern (Voorhees Township, New Jersey) and Beavercreek (Ohio) both retain spots in the top two of the rankings, but after that there is a new team at No. 3: King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Massachusetts). King Philip Regional moved up two spots from the previous week.

Monohasen (Schenectady, New York) entered the top five after being at No. 6 in the rankings a week ago. The team is off to a 14-0-0 start.

Outside the top 11, Montclair (New Jersey) was a big mover in the rankings this week, going from 17 to 12. The team is at 15-0-0 right now.

There are five new teams that made the Super 25 Rankings this week. Exeter (New Hampshire), Cibola (Albuquerque), Noblesville (Indiana), Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, New Jersey) and Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Washington).