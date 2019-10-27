USA Today Sports

Top 16 high school boys basketball events to watch this season

Photo: Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports

Top 16 high school boys basketball events to watch this season

Boys Basketball

Top 16 high school boys basketball events to watch this season

By October 27, 2019

By: |

From a loaded Montverde (Florida) Academy team sharing the floor with a loaded Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, California) team after Thanksgiving to nationally televised marquee matchups at the Naismith Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., to open 2020, we’ve scoured the nation to identify the top 16 hoops events you, without a doubt, want to get out to this high school basketball season.

These tournaments will feature Chosen 25 talent and potential ALL-USA players facing off on the brightest high school basketball stages, all culminated in the GEICO Series Championship .

Here’s the game schedule in chronological order:

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY

, , , , , , , , , , , Boys Basketball, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/top-16-high-school-basketball-events-this-season
Top 16 high school boys basketball events to watch this season
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.