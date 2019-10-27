Top 16 high school boys basketball events to watch this season

From a loaded Montverde (Florida) Academy team sharing the floor with a loaded Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, California) team after Thanksgiving to nationally televised marquee matchups at the Naismith Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., to open 2020, we’ve scoured the nation to identify the top 16 hoops events you, without a doubt, want to get out to this high school basketball season.

These tournaments will feature Chosen 25 talent and potential ALL-USA players facing off on the brightest high school basketball stages, all culminated in the GEICO Series Championship .

Here’s the game schedule in chronological order:

